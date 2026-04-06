The UAE is standing, calm and resilient

Nations investing in people & long-term vision emerge stronger for what comes next
Like many others, I found myself taking a moment to reflect.
Not out of concern, but out of awareness.
Awareness of the conversations unfolding around us, the headlines we are all seeing, and the broader moment our region is navigating.
We are living through a period where headlines reflect a degree of tension and uncertainty. These moments are real, and they remind us that every region, no matter how stable, goes through phases of testing. Yet at the same time, something else is unfolding — something quieter, but far more defining.
The UAE is standing — calm, prepared, and resilient.
This is not by chance. The UAE was never built on coincidence or short-term thinking. It is the result of clear vision, disciplined execution, and an unwavering belief in the future. Today, that same foundation is visible in action.
Its systems are functioning effectively, its leadership remains steady, and its people continue to show composure.
Perhaps most importantly, life continues.
Flights resume, businesses open, and families go about their daily routines with a sense of normalcy and confidence.
This is because resilience in the UAE is not reactive; it is embedded. It is part of the country’s institutional strength, its governance, and the mindset of its people.
Every challenge the nation has faced has strengthened its ability to adapt, respond, and move forward with greater confidence. There is little reason to believe this moment will be any different.
History offers a clear lesson: nations that invest in stability, people, and long-term vision do not simply survive turbulence — they emerge from it stronger and better positioned for what comes next.
The UAE is one of those nations.
So while the present moment may feel loud, the direction remains clear.
It is forward — toward growth, toward opportunity, and toward a future that remains ambitious and firmly within reach.
Belief in such times is not blind optimism. It is grounded in experience, preparation, and a consistent track record of resilience.
My belief in this country has always been strong, and it remains so.
Stay calm. Stay confident. The best chapters are still ahead.
- The author, Abdulla Yousef Al Bastaki, is a banker with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank