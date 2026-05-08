The Decluttering Trap: Why letting go of kids’ memories feels impossible for mums

As a mum of three, my clutter is rarely random. It’s a lot more strategic, or at least I would like to believe so. My internal monologue is a constant battle between ‘get rid of it’ and that nagging voice whispering, ‘keep it, you might need it someday”. Then come the hand-me-downs from family, passed on with love and zero exit plan. Suddenly, every mismatched sock carries a backstory, and every outgrown outfit triggers a wave of quiet guilt the moment you eye the bin.