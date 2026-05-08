The Decluttering Trap: Why letting go of kids’ memories feels impossible for mums

It begins with ‘let’s organise’ and ends with ‘let’s keep it all’, says Chiranti Sengupta
Let’s talk about that moment. You know the one, when you finally decide to declutter your life.
One evening, I poured a dangerously strong cup of coffee, took a deep breath, and prepared for war.
Here’s the thing: decluttering a family home isn’t just about tidying up. It’s an emotional stakeout.
When it comes to children, their stuff is never just stuff. You are confronting entire eras of your children’s lives shoved into junk drawers and overstuffed cupboards.
As a mum of three, my clutter is rarely random. It’s a lot more strategic, or at least I would like to believe so. My internal monologue is a constant battle between ‘get rid of it’ and that nagging voice whispering, ‘keep it, you might need it someday”. Then come the hand-me-downs from family, passed on with love and zero exit plan. Suddenly, every mismatched sock carries a backstory, and every outgrown outfit triggers a wave of quiet guilt the moment you eye the bin.
I started with confidence. Yanked open the first drawer. And just like that, the entire plan fell apart.
Out came the tiny onesies that my twins wore when they first came home from the hospital. Pink and blue, impossibly small, and somehow still holding that entire day within them. I could picture them wrapped up, the photos we took, the mix of joy and panic that comes with bringing newborns home.
The onesies now are worn, a little stained. But throwing them away felt wrong. Next, I found the blue suit I had tailored for my son for his second birthday. I remember the endless runs to the tailor, insisting on the perfect fit. Perfect for what exactly, I am still not sure. He wore it for a couple of hours, looked adorable, never touched it again, and that was the end of its public life.
Do we need it? No. Can I give it away? Also no.
Then I found the battered yellow and blue backpack. The one that my youngest carried on her very first day of kindergartens – a bag that looked way too big for her tiny shoulders. It held a tiffin box and one emergency outfit, but for me it held that entire moment. The tiny steps, the nervous excitement, and the realisation that they are growing up faster than I was ready for.
And just when I thought I had seen it all, I stumbled upon the year-end school review booklets. Pages of pictures, scribbles, drawings, and proud little achievements. That was it. Decluttering officially turned into a full-blown 15-year memory tour.
I found myself walking around the house, showing the kids, calling my husband, going on about stories no one had asked for but everyone had to hear. I even took photos of the photos and sent them to my dad. Distance shouldn’t mean missing out on these moments, right?
Hours passed. Nothing was sorted, but everything was revisited. At some point, my husband asked if we could have dinner. Fair question.
I looked around at the piles. They were less about sorting out and more about the moments I was not ready to part with. So I packed everything back. Folded it neatly, placed it right where it had been.
Decluttering can wait. But what about the phases of life you cannot go back to? Every tiny outfit, every school bag, every old accessory has a story that still feels new when you hold it.
Maybe one day I will learn to let go. Maybe I will separate the memory from the mundane. But for now, I am holding on to both.