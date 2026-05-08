How Tanishq’s 0% deduction gold exchange redefines value for UAE customers

As gold prices rise, buyers grow more discerning - trust & transparency define true value
There is a moment that plays out almost every day in our Tanishq boutiques across the UAE. A customer walks in carrying not just a piece of jewellery, but a chapter of their life.A wedding chain. A pair of bangles tied to a milestone. A pendant that has travelled across countries and phases of life.
Which is what makes gold exchange, in this market, such a strange and delicate thing to design for.
At Tanishq, we have come to believe, and this belief has shaped almost every decision around our category over the years, that you do not just exchange gold, you hand over a part of your story and quietly ask the brand on the other side of the counter to honour it.
That is the moment that matters to us.
And it is also the moment where, traditionally, hesitation creeps in. Not because people are unwilling to renew what they own, but because somewhere deep down, they are unsure whether what they have carried for years will be valued the way it deserves to be.
That hesitation became the most important insight behind everything we built next.
The UAE consumer is not easy. People here read the fine print; they compare across souks, malls, and websites in the same afternoon, and in a category like gold, where weight, purity, and making charges all move independently, vagueness simply does not survive. Trust here is not a differentiator. It is the price of entry.
Gold retains its relevance not just because it is precious, but because it is trusted across generations and borders.
So we stopped asking how to push the exchange. We started asking how to remove every shred of doubt around it.
That question became the Festival of Exchange. And the proposition, 0% deduction on old gold exchange above 9KT, is not a discount; it is not even a campaign offer in the conventional sense; it is a statement of intent from Tanishq. What you bring in is recognised at its full value, with nothing quietly shaved off and nothing buried in the fine print.
And the truth is, a policy on a poster is not what builds trust.
What builds trust is the moment a customer hands over a piece of jewellery, watches it being tested on a certified karatmeter, sees the purity reading on the screen, and understands exactly how the number in front of them was arrived at. Add to that lifetime exchange and buyback assurance, and suddenly, what sits between Tanishq and our customer is no longer a transaction; it is the beginning of a much longer conversation.
And that, for us, is the real work.
What has stayed with us most through this initiative is not how many people have walked in, but what they have said while standing at the counter. Customers are not chasing the highest number; they are looking for a number they can trust, and once that confidence is established, the conversation shifts in a way that is genuinely beautiful to watch. It stops being a negotiation. It becomes a continuation.
As the Festival of Exchange unfolds across our boutiques in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the early signal has been consistent. Where transparency is made visible, hesitation falls away, and the question quietly shifts from what might be lost to what can be renewed.
For Tanishq, this is not a seasonal push. It is one more chapter in a much longer commitment to the UAE and to the communities who have made this country their home, and it sits right at the core of our “Proud of UAE” journey, shaped less by promotion and more by listening, learning and showing up consistently.
The line at the heart of this campaign is “What endures, shines.”
It was written about gold. But the more we sit with it, the more we feel the idea travels far beyond gold. Gold retains its relevance not just because it is precious, but because it is trusted across generations and borders. The same is true of relationships. The same is true of institutions. The same is true of brands.
Trust does not arrive fully formed. It accumulates slowly, is tested repeatedly, and once earned, it becomes the most valuable currency of all.
And that, simply, is the standard we have chosen to hold ourselves to.
Because at Tanishq, we do not just exchange gold. We honour what comes with it.
The Festival of Exchange is now live across all Tanishq stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Walk in any time before the end of this month, bring whatever has been quietly waiting in your locker, and let us help you renew what you value, with complete confidence.
— The author is the Head of Marketing, Jewellery International, Titan Company Ltd