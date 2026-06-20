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UAE first in region to approve innovative pulmonary fibrosis treatment

Jascayd® targets PDE4B to help slow lung function decline in fibrosis patients

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The regulatory approval followed a comprehensive scientific and regulatory assessment.
The regulatory approval followed a comprehensive scientific and regulatory assessment.
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Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has granted regulatory approval for Jascayd® (nerandomilast), which is prescribed for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) in adult patients, further strengthening access to innovative therapies and supporting the advancement of healthcare standards.

Jascayd® is an innovative therapy that works through the selective inhibition of phosphodiesterase-4B (PDE4B) and helps slow the decline in lung function in patients living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF).

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The regulatory approval followed a comprehensive scientific and regulatory assessment conducted by the Emirates Drug Establishment, including a review of the product’s quality, safety, efficacy and supporting clinical data. The approval was based on clinical study results demonstrating the treatment’s ability to reduce the rate of lung function decline in patients with these conditions.

With this approval, the UAE becomes the first country in the region and the third globally, following the United States and China, to approve this treatment. The milestone reflects the efficiency of the UAE’s regulatory framework and its ability to accelerate the evaluation and approval of pharmaceutical innovations in line with the highest internationally recognised scientific standards.

The Emirates Drug Establishment emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and regular follow-up for patients living with chronic lung diseases, given their role in supporting timely therapeutic intervention, improving health outcomes, and enhancing quality of life.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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