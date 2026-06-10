Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai Longevity Authority

"The establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority will offer regulatory certainty across the entire value chain, from R&D and clinical trials through to manufacturing, delivery, and patient care. What we are building is a sophisticated, sovereign market for advanced therapeutic products and services. It is one that will attract investment, industrial capability, and specialised talent, and facilitate the real transfer of technology and business models into the economy. This will not only support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, but also allow Dubai to lead the way in breakthrough therapies that extend lifespan and healthspan, ultimately improving quality of life for all."

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: "The Longevity, Wellness and Advanced Health Sector is one of the fastest-growing economic frontiers in the world and we are positioning Dubai to capture the possibilities it presents under the vision of our leadership to send a powerful message about the emirate's role in shaping the future of advanced healthcare.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The true wealth of nations lies in their people, and our greatest investment has always been in their health, quality of life, and ability to contribute, create and innovate. Our vision is for Dubai to be at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare by harnessing life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop new solutions that enhance quality of life and advance human health. We firmly believe that every scientific breakthrough should deliver tangible benefits to people's lives, and that serving humanity will always remain the ultimate purpose of every investment in science, knowledge and innovation."

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.