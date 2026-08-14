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Sheikh Mohammed: Do what is right and let critics talk

Dubai Ruler says thinking differently can draw criticism from those unable to see future

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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“Public service by its nature brings criticism,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “You have to endure it. Do what is right. Let them talk.”
“Public service by its nature brings criticism,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “You have to endure it. Do what is right. Let them talk.”
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared another of his reflections on life and leadership, saying those who think differently and pursue ideas ahead of their time should expect criticism and not allow it to stop them.

In a post shared on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said life had taught him that thinking differently, or building something people are not accustomed to or may not understand at the time, inevitably attracts criticism from those with a narrow outlook and those unable to see what the future may hold.

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“Public service by its nature brings criticism,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “You have to endure it. Do what is right. Let them talk.”

He added that seeking universal approval ultimately leaves little room for action: “If you want everyone to be completely satisfied, say nothing, do nothing and be nothing.”

The message continues a theme Sheikh Mohammed has returned to over the years, particularly through reflections shared during the summer under the phrase “Life has taught me”, offering lessons drawn from decades in public service and leadership.

Similar summer messages stretching back several years have addressed subjects ranging from teamwork and investing in people to values, national identity and the importance of looking beyond the present.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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