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Hamdan bin Mohammed orders the expansion of flame tree planting across city

Residents interested in planting flame trees can access seedlings for homes and farms

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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During a meeting with a team from Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation, Sheikh Hamdan directed the expansion of flame tree planting across streets, residential areas, recreational spaces and public parks.
During a meeting with a team from Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation, Sheikh Hamdan directed the expansion of flame tree planting across streets, residential areas, recreational spaces and public parks.
DMO

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Saturday shared a video celebrating the “flame tree”, a seasonal hallmark of the emirate known for its wide canopy, lush green leaves and vivid orange blossoms that typically appear in May and continue through to the end of July.

“In summer, when the Flame Tree blooms in Dubai, it brings life to every home, every majlis, every street, and every park. With it, our city blooms, full of life and beauty,” Sheikh Hamdan said on X.

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During a meeting with a team from Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation, Sheikh Hamdan directed the expansion of flame tree planting across streets, residential areas, recreational spaces and public parks. 

He also called for the provision of seedlings and their distribution to residents interested in planting them in homes or farms.

The flame tree is characterised by rapid early growth and the natural formation of a broad, aesthetically pleasing canopy without the need for intensive care. Its shade can span up to 15 metres, helping to reduce ground temperatures beneath it by around five degrees Celsius.

Well suited to Dubai’s humid and hot climate, the tree can be cultivated in both sandy and well-drained clay soils, providing favourable conditions for growth. It has a lifespan of up to 60 years and typically takes around a decade to reach full maturity, growing to heights of up to 12 metres.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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