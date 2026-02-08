Dibba Al-Hisn blooms with nearly 230,000 new flowers

“Our afforestation programmes aim to create a healthy and visually pleasing urban environment, in line with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah,” he said, adding that the municipality will continue to expand these efforts using innovative technologies to maximise environmental and social benefits.

The municipality planted around 228,000 flowers covering more than 20,500 square metres. The campaign also included 1,580 shrubs spread across 3,160 square metres, 460 shade trees covering 7,680 square metres, and 6,400 ground-cover plants across 576 square metres. In addition, 70 palm trees and 101 palm-like trees were planted to enhance biodiversity and improve the visual appeal of residential areas.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.