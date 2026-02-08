GOLD/FOREX
Dibba Al-Hisn blooms with nearly 230,000 new flowers

Municipality steps up greening drive in 2025, enhancing urban aesthetics across the city

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has planted nearly a quarter of a million flowers across the city as part of its ongoing efforts to expand green spaces and enhance urban aesthetics in 2025.

The initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase vegetation cover and promote sustainable urban development.

The municipality planted around 228,000 flowers covering more than 20,500 square metres. The campaign also included 1,580 shrubs spread across 3,160 square metres, 460 shade trees covering 7,680 square metres, and 6,400 ground-cover plants across 576 square metres. In addition, 70 palm trees and 101 palm-like trees were planted to enhance biodiversity and improve the visual appeal of residential areas.

Khadija Najib Al Nuaimi, Director of the Agriculture Department, said the success of the campaign was driven by a comprehensive care plan that adopted modern agricultural techniques and automated irrigation systems to ensure optimal plant growth while reducing maintenance efforts.

“The focus was on selecting plant species suited to the local climate and integrating greenery into all neighbourhoods,” she said. “This is part of a long-term strategy to enhance environmental quality and create a sustainable, attractive city for residents and visitors.”

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said the greening initiatives play a key role in improving quality of life.

“Our afforestation programmes aim to create a healthy and visually pleasing urban environment, in line with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah,” he said, adding that the municipality will continue to expand these efforts using innovative technologies to maximise environmental and social benefits.

