Dubai rolls out massive tree-planting plan across schools and parks

Dubai Municipality, KHDA initiative will span parks, neighbourhoods and schools

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the urban environment through additional greenery and sustainable landscaping.
Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have announced a joint initiative to plant 20,000 trees across Dubai to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assuming leadership of the emirate.

The tree-planting programme will be carried out across public parks, residential areas, and educational institutions, with participation from government bodies, private organisations, schools, universities and community groups. Officials said the initiative is intended to expand green cover in the city and encourage broader public involvement in environmental activities.

Dubai Municipality has identified a number of locations for planting, including Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Pond Park, Nakheel Park in Al Aweer, the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar Second, Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba, Al Safa Park in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Quoz Pond Park and Al Warqa’a 3.

KHDA will coordinate participation from schools and higher-education institutions. Educational facilities will be invited to register the number and types of trees they plan to plant, after which Dubai Municipality will supply saplings and oversee implementation.

Officials said the programme aligns with broader urban and environmental planning frameworks, including the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which prioritise expanding landscaped areas, improving air quality and increasing access to green spaces across the emirate.

According to Dubai Municipality, the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the urban environment through additional greenery and sustainable landscaping. Authorities also said the project is intended to build environmental awareness and encourage long-term community participation rather than serve as a one-time planting exercise.

The initiative will be rolled out in phases, with planting activities taking place across multiple districts and institutions in the coming period.

