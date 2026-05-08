'Humaid Air Bridge' campaign delivers over 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

The campaign forms part of a series of humanitarian initiatives carried out by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The operation includes air and sea bridges, the 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop missions, support for field and floating hospitals, in addition to the implementation of numerous humanitarian and relief projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviating their humanitarian suffering.