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UAE delivers 100 tonnes of food aid to Gaza via Humaid Air Bridge

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reinforces UAE’s ongoing support for Gaza families

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Sustained Humaid Air Bridge flights ensure uninterrupted flow of vital relief aid
Sustained Humaid Air Bridge flights ensure uninterrupted flow of vital relief aid

The United Arab Emirates, as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” continues its ongoing humanitarian efforts through the Humaid Air Bridge, delivering 100 tonnes of urgent relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, in line with its sustained support and commitment to alleviating humanitarian suffering.

The latest shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, contributing to meeting the basic needs of affected families amid current conditions.

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The continuation of the air bridge underscores the UAE’s firm commitment to its longstanding humanitarian approach and its keenness to ensure the uninterrupted flow of aid through various air, land and sea routes, guaranteeing that assistance reaches beneficiaries as quickly as possible.

These continued efforts reflect the UAE’s leading role in humanitarian and relief work and embody the values of solidarity and compassion upheld by its leadership and people in supporting the people of Gaza.

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