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UAE sends 74 aid trucks carrying 1,056 tonnes into Gaza

Five UAE convoys deliver vital food, shelter and medical aid to Gaza residents

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Gaza: Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, delivering 1,056 tonnes of relief supplies aboard 74 trucks as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys carried food supplies, shelter materials and medical aid to help meet essential needs and strengthen the humanitarian response in Gaza.

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The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare relief convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish under an integrated operational system that ensures the rapid preparation, sorting and dispatch of aid, supporting the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip and its delivery to beneficiaries.

The convoys form part of the UAE's broader humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, through the regular dispatch of relief convoys to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and respond to urgent humanitarian needs.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE's continued commitment to providing humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people, in line with its longstanding humanitarian approach.

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