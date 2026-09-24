GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE urges stronger parliamentary participation in UN decision-making

FNC delegation presses IPU to embed lawmakers in national teams at UN meetings

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
urges governments to include parliamentarians in official UN delegations.
urges governments to include parliamentarians in official UN delegations.

New York: The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Division, participated in the IPU Parliamentary Meeting on the occasion of the UN General Assembly 2026, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said the Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, reaffirms the value of multilateral cooperation for peace and development and calls for a deepening of parliamentary engagement in UN processes and in the implementation of UN agreements, to ensure that the voices of the people are reflected in the work of the organisation and its reform process, particularly with regard to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

For his part, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary participation in the work of the United Nations and including parliamentarians in official national delegations participating in the organisation's meetings, enabling them to contribute directly and effectively to discussions on international issues and multilateral decision-making.

He called on the IPU to take practical steps to encourage governments to include parliamentarians in national delegations and to raise the issue with IPU members during its upcoming meetings. He explained that responsibility for strengthening parliamentary participation does not rest with the United Nations alone, but also requires effective action by national parliaments and the IPU.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted that the world has undergone fundamental political, economic and demographic transformations since the United Nations Charter was drawn up in 1945, requiring the international system to evolve to strengthen its ability to keep pace with changes, serve humanity, protect shared values and principles, and contribute to building a better future for all.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the press conference in Dubai on Monday

UAE calls for global unity to tackle cross-border crime

3m read
The first campaign covers 3,222 vehicles and involves a software update to the engine electronic control unit.

Nearly 7,000 Lexus vehicles are recalled across the UAE

1m read
Over the decades that followed, Sheikh Humaid placed education among his principal priorities, supporting the expansion of schooling in the emirate and the education of women.

Sheikh Humaid marks 45 years at helm of Ajman on Sunday

2m read
Investors can donate listed securities to support healthcare, education, orphans and elderly care.

ADX, Al Mabarrah deal turns investments into charity

2m read