In her opening remarks, Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said the Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, reaffirms the value of multilateral cooperation for peace and development and calls for a deepening of parliamentary engagement in UN processes and in the implementation of UN agreements, to ensure that the voices of the people are reflected in the work of the organisation and its reform process, particularly with regard to the Sustainable Development Goals.