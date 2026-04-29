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UAE President meets King of Bahrain in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour

They spoke about the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (2nd L) meet with King Hamad (3rd L), and Sheikh Mansour (R).
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (2nd L) meet with King Hamad (3rd L), and Sheikh Mansour (R).
UAE Presidential Court

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who is on a visit to the UAE, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

They engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the depth of the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

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The two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, affirming their shared commitment to further strengthening ties in a manner that supports their development priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and several officials.

In attendance also was Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of Bahrain and Royal Guard Commander.

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