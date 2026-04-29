UAE President meets King of Bahrain in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who is on a visit to the UAE, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.