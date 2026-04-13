From the Bahraini side, the meeting was attended by Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister; Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), and a number of officials.