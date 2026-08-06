UAE National Rehabilitation Center: Drug prevention starts at home

Confidential support and counselling available through the toll-free hotline
As drug abuse and substance misuse continue to pose growing challenges worldwide, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has stressed that the most effective form of prevention does not begin in treatment facilities but at home, where a strong, supportive family serves as the first line of defence in protecting children and young people from substance abuse and addiction.
The centre emphasised that daily conversations, active listening, and paying close attention to behavioural or emotional changes among children are among the most effective preventive measures. These practices enable families to identify problems at an early stage while fostering trust that encourages young people to seek help when confronted with peer pressure or attempts to lure them into drug use.
The NRC said this approach forms part of a broader national strategy that places prevention alongside treatment, based on the conviction that strong families are fundamental to building safer, healthier and more resilient communities.
In a statement published through its official social media platforms, the NRC noted that many families mistakenly believe that drugs are a problem affecting others. In reality, prevention starts in the place closest to every individual — the home.
The centre explained that effective prevention extends beyond educating children about the health risks and legal consequences of drugs. It depends primarily on creating a safe family environment built on trust, communication and emotional support, empowering young people to make informed decisions and resist social and psychological pressures.
According to the NRC, children need more than supervision; they need parents who listen, understand their challenges and provide reassurance and guidance.
Addiction prevention specialists note that most cases of substance abuse begin during adolescence or early adulthood, a period characterised by curiosity, peer influence and a desire for independence.
The widespread use of social media has added new challenges, exposing young people to content and behaviours that may normalise or encourage experimentation with narcotic drugs or psychoactive substances. This makes open and continuous family dialogue more important than ever.
Experts agree that families built on trust are better positioned to detect warning signs early and respond appropriately before problems escalate.
The NRC advises parents to pay close attention to sudden behavioural changes, including:
● Withdrawal from family and friends.
● Sudden mood swings or unusual irritability.
● Declining academic or work performance.
● Changes in sleeping or eating patterns.
● Repeated requests for money without a clear reason.
● Loss of interest in hobbies and regular activities.
● Secretive new friendships or reluctance to discuss them.
● Neglect of personal hygiene or appearance.
Specialists stress that the presence of one or more of these signs does not necessarily indicate drug use. However, they should prompt calm discussion, closer observation and professional consultation when necessary.
The centre highlighted that developing a child’s character from an early age is one of the strongest protective factors against substance abuse. This includes:
● Building self-confidence.
● Strengthening decision-making skills.
● Teaching children how to resist negative peer pressure.
● Instilling moral and ethical values.
● Encouraging participation in sports and cultural activities.
● Making productive use of leisure time.
● Monitoring internet and social media use while respecting children’s privacy.
The NRC reaffirmed that recovery begins with seeking help. It provides free and completely confidential counselling services through its toll-free hotline (8002252), allowing individuals and families to consult psychological, medical and social specialists without revealing their identity.
The service aims to remove barriers associated with stigma, encourage families to seek advice at an early stage and maximise the chances of successful treatment and long-term recovery.
Treatment specialists emphasise that early detection and prompt intervention remain among the most important factors in successful addiction treatment. The earlier a problem is identified, the greater the likelihood of recovery before physical or psychological dependence develops.
Seeking professional advice after noticing behavioural changes should be viewed as a responsible preventive measure rather than an indication that addiction already exists.
While families remain the first line of defence, the National Rehabilitation Center stressed that combating drugs is a shared responsibility involving families, schools, universities, healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies, media organisations and religious institutions.
Continuous awareness campaigns play a vital role in educating society about the dangers of narcotic drugs and psychoactive substances, preventive measures, available support services and treatment options.
The centre concluded by reaffirming that the strongest protection for children lies not in strict supervision alone, but in building relationships based on trust, respect and open communication — ensuring that the family remains the first place young people turn to when facing challenges. Prevention and early intervention, it said, remain the cornerstones of creating a safer and healthier society.