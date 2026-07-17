UN reports 316 million people use drugs worldwide as synthetic substances fuel new global threat

UN warns lab-made narcotics are driving a fast-growing global health and security crisis
Synthetic drugs have emerged as one of the fastest-growing threats to public health and security worldwide, with the United Nations warning that criminal networks are increasingly turning to laboratory-made substances that are easier to produce, harder to detect and often more dangerous than traditional narcotics.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), more than 1,200 new synthetic psychoactive substances have been identified in recent years, highlighting the rapid growth of the illicit market.
UN figures also show that around 316 million people aged between 15 and 64 used drugs worldwide, representing about 6% of the global population in that age group. The number has increased by 28% over the past decade.
Unlike traditional drugs, synthetic substances can be produced in clandestine laboratories without the need for farmland or specific climate conditions. Experts say this has allowed criminal organisations to manufacture large quantities at lower costs while constantly changing chemical formulas to avoid detection.
Authorities also warn that traffickers are increasingly using encrypted communication platforms, social media and other digital channels to promote and distribute drugs. Some synthetic substances are even concealed in products such as e-cigarettes and vaping devices, creating new challenges for law enforcement and families.
In response to these changing threats, the UAE has adopted a comprehensive approach through its National Anti-Drug Strategy 2024–2031, which combines prevention, law enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation.
The strategy is supported by the National Anti-Narcotics Council and includes awareness campaigns such as “United Against the Threat”, organised in cooperation with the UAE Government Media Office.
Authorities are also using artificial intelligence, data analysis and advanced screening technologies to detect trafficking networks, monitor suspicious online activity and strengthen inspections at ports of entry.
Beyond enforcement, the strategy places strong emphasis on prevention by raising awareness among young people, families and schools about the dangers of drugs and the tactics used by criminal groups.
The UAE has also introduced a national platform to monitor controlled medicines and help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs that could lead to addiction.
Treatment and rehabilitation remain key parts of the national strategy. The UAE provides confidential treatment programmes and rehabilitation services designed to help people recover and reintegrate into society. Support also includes employment and social integration initiatives aimed at reducing relapse rates.
One of the country’s initiatives is the Hisn service (80044), launched by the National Anti-Narcotics Council. The service offers people seeking treatment a confidential pathway to rehabilitation while providing privacy, medical care and exemption from criminal liability for those who voluntarily come forward for treatment.
Officials say the approach reflects the UAE’s belief that tackling drugs requires not only strong enforcement but also prevention, early intervention and support for recovery, helping protect individuals, families and the wider community.