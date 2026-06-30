The strongest weapon against drugs begins at home

The UAE’s anti-drug campaign recognises that supportive families are first line of defence
The UAE has invested heavily in building one of the world’s toughest anti-drug frameworks. Law enforcement agencies relentlessly pursue traffickers, legislation continues to evolve, and awareness campaigns are reaching wider audiences than ever before.
Yet amid sophisticated policing and stricter laws, one truth remains unchanged: the first battle against drugs is fought not on the streets, but around the family dining table.
No parent imagines receiving the devastating news that their son or daughter has become involved with drugs. The initial reaction is often a painful mix of fear, guilt, anger and denial. Many families worry as much about social stigma as they do about the addiction itself, prompting some to hide the problem instead of seeking help.
But silence is precisely what organised drug networks exploit.
Recognising this reality, the UAE’s National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), together with the UAE Government Media Office, has launched the nationwide campaign “United as One to Eradicate the Threat.” While the campaign reinforces the country’s zero-tolerance approach to traffickers, it also delivers an equally important message: families are the nation’s most effective defence against addiction.
This marks a significant shift in public conversation. Drug prevention is no longer viewed solely as a policing issue. It is a shared national responsibility involving parents, schools, communities, healthcare professionals, influencers and young people themselves.
The campaign places the family at the heart of prevention because parents are usually the first to notice when something changes.
A teenager withdrawing from family life, abandoning hobbies, experiencing sudden mood swings, demanding unexplained sums of money or dramatically changing friendship circles may be displaying warning signs that deserve attention. These behaviours do not automatically point to drug use, but they should never be ignored.
Young people struggling with substance abuse need guidance, trust and professional support, and not condemnation. Addiction is a health issue that requires treatment and rehabilitation, not secrecy and shame. Parents who respond with empathy rather than anger are far more likely to encourage their children to seek help before experimentation turns into dependency.
The campaign reinforces this approach by encouraging open communication at home and reminding parents that early intervention can change lives. Prevention begins with everyday conversation as global research consistently shows that family stability is one of the strongest protective factors against drug abuse.
Studies have found that persistent family conflict and emotional neglect significantly increase the likelihood of substance abuse among adolescents. Conversely, simple routines such as eating meals together, maintaining open conversations and taking an active interest in children’s daily lives strengthen emotional security and reduce risky behaviour.
Perhaps the most worrying finding from international research is the gap between what children experience and what parents notice. Many young people display high-risk behaviours for months before their families recognise the warning signs.
In today’s digital world, this challenge has become even greater.
Drug dealers no longer rely solely on street corners. Social media platforms, encrypted messaging applications and online networks allow criminal groups to reach vulnerable young people directly inside their homes. That makes parental engagement more important than ever.
Knowing who a child’s friends are, understanding their online activity and creating an environment where teenagers feel safe discussing difficult issues are no longer optional parenting skills – they are essential safeguards.
The UAE’s campaign arrives at a time when drug use continues to rise globally. According to international estimates, around 316 million people aged between 15 and 64 used drugs in 2023 – an increase of nearly 28 per cent over the past decade.
No country is immune, and no family can assume it will never happen to them.
That is why the campaign’s message deserves attention beyond awareness slogans. It recognises that prevention, enforcement, treatment and rehabilitation are inseparable parts of the same strategy.
Police can dismantle trafficking networks. Schools can educate students. Healthcare professionals can provide treatment. But only families can provide the daily emotional support that helps children develop confidence, resilience and the ability to say “no” when faced with dangerous choices.
The UAE has rightly built one of the region’s most comprehensive anti-drug strategies, combining strict enforcement with education, rehabilitation and community engagement.
Its latest campaign acknowledges an important reality: protecting the next generation cannot be achieved by government institutions alone.
Every conversation around the dinner table, every moment of trust between parent and child, every teacher who notices behavioural changes, and every community member willing to speak up becomes part of a wider national shield.
The fight against drugs is not won through fear alone. It is won through awareness, compassion and collective responsibility.
When families remain informed, united and willing to seek help without shame, they become far more than a support system – they become the country’s strongest defence against one of society’s greatest threats.
Ultimately, the UAE’s anti-drug campaign sends a powerful message that protecting the next generation is not only the responsibility of police, schools or healthcare institutions, it is a responsibility shared by every home.
A child who feels heard, supported and valued is far less likely to seek belonging in the wrong places. By combining strong law enforcement with stronger families, open conversations and early intervention, the UAE is building a community where prevention begins with trust and where no family has to face this challenge alone. In the fight against drugs, unity is not a slogan, it is the nation’s greatest strength.