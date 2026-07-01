UAE police warn parents as drug networks target young people online

Police warn traffickers are using social media, gaming platforms and apps to target youth
The UAE is continuing to strengthen its fight against drugs through a nationwide strategy that combines law enforcement, public awareness and community partnerships to protect young people from addiction.
Led by the Ministry of Interior and police forces across the country, including Abu Dhabi Police, the strategy focuses on three main areas: prevention, awareness and law enforcement. The aim is to reduce drug-related crimes while educating young people about the dangers of narcotics before they become victims.
Authorities say drug trafficking networks are increasingly using social media, messaging apps, online gaming platforms and other digital channels to target young people. In response, awareness campaigns have expanded across schools, universities, shopping malls and community events to educate the public about the health, social and legal risks of drug use.
Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said prevention remains the first line of defence.
He said awareness programmes not only explain the dangers of drugs but also help families recognise early warning signs, encourage voluntary treatment and educate the public on how to report drug dealers.
One of Abu Dhabi Police’s largest initiatives is the “Drive Safely” programme, which has reached more than 1.5 million people over the past four years. The programme includes awareness sessions for new drivers, highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and its impact on road safety.
Abu Dhabi Police has also expanded its outreach through its Smart Digital Bus for Drug Prevention, which visits public events, universities and community gatherings to provide interactive awareness sessions and answer questions about prevention, treatment and reporting procedures.
Alongside prevention efforts, security authorities continue to target drug trafficking networks through intelligence-led operations.
In one recent case, Abu Dhabi Police arrested two suspects after seizing 184kg of narcotics hidden inside marble cylinders. Authorities said advanced investigative methods helped uncover the smuggling attempt before the drugs reached the market.
Police continue to urge the public to avoid suspicious online messages promoting drugs and to report any illegal activity through official channels.
Abu Dhabi Police is also encouraging people struggling with addiction to seek treatment through its “Chance of Hope” programme. The initiative supports rehabilitation in a confidential environment and helps recovering individuals rebuild their lives and return to society.
Authorities stressed that fighting drugs is a shared responsibility involving families, schools, media organisations and community institutions. They said raising awareness remains one of the most effective ways to protect future generations and maintain the safety and stability of society.