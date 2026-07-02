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AI and virtual reality take centre stage in Abu Dhabi's anti-drug campaign

Visitors experience virtual scenarios designed to raise awareness and encourage prevention

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Interactive experiences aim to warn visitors about the risks of drug abuse and addiction.
Interactive experiences aim to warn visitors about the risks of drug abuse and addiction.

Abu Dhabi: As part of the activities marking World Drug Day 2026 and the National Anti-Drug Campaign under the slogan “United Against Drugs: Eradicating the Threat,” the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters organised an innovative interactive awareness exhibition at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. The event was held with the participation of the K9 Security Inspection Department and the Police Music Band, and in cooperation with the National Rehabilitation Center and the Family Care Authority – Halfway Houses, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen community prevention and raise awareness of the dangers posed by narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

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The exhibition aimed to educate members of the community about the risks of drug abuse through engaging and informative content that utilized the latest artificial intelligence technologies and digital solutions, helping deliver preventive messages through innovative approaches that enhance awareness and reinforce positive behaviours.

AI technology to aware visitors

Visitors experienced interactive sessions powered by Video AI Motion technology, which presented realistic scenarios illustrating the dangers of drug use and effective prevention methods. The exhibition also featured a Virtual Reality (VR) experience that enabled participants to witness firsthand the health, psychological, and social consequences of substance abuse, reinforcing the importance of prevention and avoidance of this harmful threat.

A key highlight was the presentation of the interactive “Decision Journey” platform, designed to emphasize the significance of the choices young people make throughout different stages of their lives. Through realistic simulations, the platform demonstrated how sound decisions can lead to a safe and successful future, while poor choices may result in serious consequences, including falling into the trap of drug abuse and addiction. The initiative seeks to promote a culture of informed decision-making and strengthen individual responsibility in protecting both oneself and society.

The exhibition also showcased the Digital Drug Prevention Platform, which offers a comprehensive digital library featuring awareness videos, AI-generated interactive stories for children, educational and guidance materials, and a wide range of digital content aimed at promoting preventive awareness, fostering positive behaviors, and safeguarding community members—particularly children and young people—from the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances.

Smart interactive games and awareness activities

In addition, the exhibition included smart interactive games and awareness activities designed for various age groups. Visitors were introduced to the Digital Drug Prevention Platform and the “Hope Opportunity” service, which provides guidance and support for individuals seeking treatment and rehabilitation. The service encourages early intervention as a vital step toward recovery and positive reintegration into society.

The organization of this awareness exhibition reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance prevention and awareness systems, while strengthening partnerships with national entities. These efforts contribute to building a safer, more informed society and support the UAE’s national initiatives to protect the community from the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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