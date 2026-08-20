Al Mamzar announced as new home for Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend

PTO’s CEO Sam Reneouf said: “As we prepare to return to the UAE for the 3rd edition of T100 Dubai, we’re excited to share the new home for the event, Al Mamzar Beach, one of the flagship strategic projects of Dubai Municipality. Following the stunning redevelopment of the area, this will mean a single venue for the event, including the T100 and the recently announced Olympic distance and relay events - improving the experience for participants, spectators and fans. With an iconic closed road course that takes cyclists past Port Rashid, the QE2 and over the infinity bridge past Port Rashid and the QE2, towards the CDB [Central Business District] and the world famous Burj Khalifa, turning at the iconic Dubai Frame, the Dubai T100 is set to have the most varied backdrops of our growing calendar.”