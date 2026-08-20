Al Mamzar announced as new home for Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend

This is the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar
Al Mamzar will be the new home for the 2026 Dubai T100 Triathlon taking place from November 13-15, according to the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council.
This is the penultimate stop on the nine-race T100 Race to Qatar.
After two editions at Meydan Racecourse, the event moves to the coast, with Al Mamzar’s beaches and parkland providing a new-look setting and a course that shows off a different side of the city.
The bike course heads out through Al Hamriya Port and Dubai Islands before climbing onto the Infinity Bridge, where athletes will pass Port Rashid and the Queen Elizabeth 2 with the Dubai Frame and the Burj Khalifa rising beyond, before the turn for home back to Al Mamzar. The run takes in the shaded paths of Al Mamzar Park and its newly opened corniche footpath.
The new course will showcase Dubai to the T100 Triathlon World Tour broadcast audiences in more than 195 territories through the PTO’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and a network of international, regional and local broadcasters, including beIN Sports across the Middle East. The new course puts the city’s skyline, coastline and landmarks at the centre of a global sports broadcast.
The Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend will once again form part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the citywide 30x30 initiative that invites residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 consecutive days, running this year from October 31 to November 29.
Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Challenge has grown into one of the world’s largest community fitness initiatives, and the T100 weekend’s mix of elite racing and open-to-all participation events sits at the heart of it.
Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its tenth edition in 2026 and continues to inspire people across the city to embrace more active lifestyles and build healthy habits that last beyond the 30 days.
The world’s best female triathletes will be in the spotlight in Dubai this year, following changes to the competition format which sees the male and female professionals race four individual T100 weekends before coming together for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on December 10-12. Each athlete’s best three T100 race scores plus the final will count towards the T100 World Championship titles.
For the first time, the Dubai T100 amateur programme will include relay options for both the T100 and Sprint distance triathlons as well as a new Olympic distance option (1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run) - designed to get as many athletes competing from all abilities. The classic Olympic distance, raced at the Games since triathlon’s 2000 Olympic debut in Sydney and which will be rebranded ‘T50’ next year to recognise its cumulative swim, bike, run distances and form part of a simplified and powerful brand alongside the T100.
Alongside the Sprint and full 100km, it provides the ideal distance for athletes stepping up from the Sprint, anyone chasing a personal best over the sport’s benchmark distance or those building towards the signature T100 challenge.
PTO’s CEO Sam Reneouf said: “As we prepare to return to the UAE for the 3rd edition of T100 Dubai, we’re excited to share the new home for the event, Al Mamzar Beach, one of the flagship strategic projects of Dubai Municipality. Following the stunning redevelopment of the area, this will mean a single venue for the event, including the T100 and the recently announced Olympic distance and relay events - improving the experience for participants, spectators and fans. With an iconic closed road course that takes cyclists past Port Rashid, the QE2 and over the infinity bridge past Port Rashid and the QE2, towards the CDB [Central Business District] and the world famous Burj Khalifa, turning at the iconic Dubai Frame, the Dubai T100 is set to have the most varied backdrops of our growing calendar.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said: “The relocation of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend to Al Mamzar marks an exciting new chapter for the event, offering athletes, spectators and global audiences the opportunity to experience another distinctive part of Dubai. The new course will showcase the city’s coastline, iconic landmarks and diverse outdoor offering, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for major sporting events and active experiences. As part of the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the event will also encourage residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to get active, connect through sport and embrace healthier habits that extend well beyond the Challenge.”
Saeed Hareb – Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “We are pleased to be hosting the T100 Triathlon World Tour for a third year in Dubai. The Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend has quickly become an important event on our sporting calendar, bringing together the world’s best triathletes as part of a global series racing in iconic locations like Singapore, San Francisco and London as well as driving mass participation amongst amateur triathletes of all ages and abilities from across the UAE and other countries around the world.”
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Hosting the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend at Al Mamzar reflects our vision for developing Dubai’s public facilities and waterfront destinations as integrated spaces that support quality of life while providing world-class experiences for residents and visitors. The event will make full use of Al Mamzar’s distinctive coastal setting, parkland and public spaces, creating an environment that brings together international sport, community participation and an active lifestyle.”
“The move to Al Mamzar also demonstrates how the continued development of Dubai’s public spaces can create new opportunities for major international events and strengthen the connection between people and the city. We look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators to a destination that showcases a different side of Dubai and reflects our commitment to creating attractive, accessible and vibrant public spaces.”
Registration details for all amateur races are available at www.t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate