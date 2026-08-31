National Archives and Library marks Emirati Women’s Day with month-long programme

Historical photos, books and seminars highlight Emirati women shaping the UAE's history
The National Archives and Library will mark Emirati Women’s Day with a month-long programme highlighting the achievements and contributions of women throughout the UAE’s history.
Held under the theme “Together, We Emerge Stronger and Better”, the programme will feature cultural and community events, historical exhibitions, seminars and workshops.
The programme comes in line with the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
As part of the programme, The National Archives and library will organise a historical photography exhibition titled “Emirati Women in the National Memory”.
The exhibition will feature selected photographs from its collections documenting the lives, roles and contributions of Emirati women during different periods of the country’s history.
Historical photographs and archival documents will also be made available to the public, providing a closer look at the role women have played in the UAE’s development.
The National Archives and library will also highlight material preserved in the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive (AGDA), which provides access to historical records related to the UAE and the wider region.
Several publications focusing on Emirati women will also be featured, including Zayed and Women, Thus Spoke Fatima bint Mubarak and The Diaries of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.
Dr Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives and Library, will deliver a lecture titled “The Archives and the Family”.
The session will focus on the importance of preserving family photographs, documents and personal memories and how these records can become part of the wider national memory.
It will also look at the role family archives can play in documenting society’s history and passing cultural heritage and values between generations.
Two seminars will also be held as part of the programme.
The first, titled “The Role of Emirati Women in the Family: Between Contemporary Life and Modernity”, will discuss the changing role of women within the family, while the second will focus on the journey and achievements of Emirati women.
Workshops will also be organised in cooperation with national projects, productive families and the General Women’s Union.
The National Archives and library said documenting the achievements of Emirati women forms part of its responsibility to preserve the UAE’s history and national memory for future generations.