Emirati women shaping stories that carry UAE's national voice to world: Latifa bint Mohammed

In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikha Latifa said, "This year, its expansion into a month of reflection and inspiration under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’ gives us a meaningful opportunity to honour the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.