GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Kostyuk continues dream clay run in Paris

Ukrainian only player among women and men to remain unbeaten on clay this season

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts to a point against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's quarter final singles match on day 10 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 2, 2026.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts to a point against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's quarter final singles match on day 10 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 2, 2026.
AFP

The dream run continues for Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, the only player in both the women’s and men’s sections who is undefeated on clay this year. The 23-year-old on Tuesday battled past fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in three sets at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Kostyuk, who dumped out four-time champion Iga Swiatek in the last 16, beat Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 and goes on to face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva on Thursday for a place in the final.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"I'm very happy I found a way. It was very difficult in the first two sets," said Kostyuk.

Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season to 17 matches. She is bidding for a third title on the surface after wins in Madrid and Rouen.

"I still think it's very far. I still have two matches to play," added Kostyuk.

Earlier, Andreeva outclassed Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to book her spot in the semi-finals.

The Russian eighth seed needed just under an hour on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

The crushing win brought to an end a fairytale run for 36-year-old Cirstea, who will retire at the end of the season. The in-form Romanian reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time since 2009.

"I knew that this match wouldn't be easy and I'd have to put 200 percent of my focus to win," Andreeva said.

"I'm super happy I was able to do it and tried to play aggressive throughout the whole match."

Andreeva, 19, reached the last eight in 2025 before falling in straight sets to French sensation Lois Boisson.

When rain started falling over the French capital on Tuesday morning and Andreeva realised the match would take place under a closed roof, she said she started immediately having flashbacks to her bad-tempered loss from 12 months ago.

“I was actually joking a little bit this morning, because it was raining, and I knew that we would play with a closed roof. I was just saying that I have little bit of flashbacks to last year,” she said.

“I was just trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and only about the court with closed roof, not about how I played.”

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
French Open

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Zverev eases past Tabilo to wrap up US Open first round action

Swiatek exits French Open, Zverev eases into quarters

3m read
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after a point as she plays against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles match on day 8 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 31, 2026.

Red-hot Kostyuk stuns birthday girl Swiatek in Paris

2m read
Japan's Naomi Osaka warms up prior to her women's singles match against Croatia's Donna Vekic on day 5 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2026.

Fashion-first Osaka gets under opponent’s skin

2m read
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Mirra Andreeva during their women's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain.

A ‘perfect 10’ backflip caps Kostyuk’s run in Madrid

2m read