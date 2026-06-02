Kostyuk continues dream clay run in Paris

The dream run continues for Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, the only player in both the women’s and men’s sections who is undefeated on clay this year. The 23-year-old on Tuesday battled past fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in three sets at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

“I was just trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and only about the court with closed roof, not about how I played.”

“I was actually joking a little bit this morning, because it was raining, and I knew that we would play with a closed roof. I was just saying that I have little bit of flashbacks to last year,” she said.

When rain started falling over the French capital on Tuesday morning and Andreeva realised the match would take place under a closed roof, she said she started immediately having flashbacks to her bad-tempered loss from 12 months ago.

The crushing win brought to an end a fairytale run for 36-year-old Cirstea, who will retire at the end of the season. The in-form Romanian reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time since 2009.

The Russian eighth seed needed just under an hour on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.