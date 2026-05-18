World's largest MRO facility at DWC to overhaul jets, repaint planes and convert cabins
Dubai: Thousands of jobs — from mechanics and engineers to administrators and specialists — are set to be created as Emirates Airline on Monday broke ground on a $5.1 billion (Dh18.7 billion) engineering mega-complex at Dubai South.
The airline's Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer Adel Al Redha told Gulf News the scale of the project, which is said to be one the most ambitious aircraft maintenance and overhaul facilities in the world, means significant employment at every level once the construction is expected to be completed by mid-2030.
"The facility of this scale will attract more jobs locally and internationally at different levels and different skills. We're talking about professionals in engineering, maintenance activities and mechanics, administrators and so on. So, the opportunity will be great and there will be many job offers," he said on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony.
Sprawling across 1.1 million square metres, making it one of the largest buildings in the world by volume and the largest steel structure in the GCC, the complex will be capable of servicing 28 wide-body aircraft simultaneously, the world’s only hangar complex with that ability.
It will also house the largest free-span hangar in the world at 285 metres wide and the largest dedicated landing gear workshop on the planet.
The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Monday at Dubai South (DWC airport), was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Dai Hegen, Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), which has been appointed to deliver the project alongside Artelia as project consultants.
Sheikh Ahmed and Dai Hegen also signed the agreements for the project.
Sheikh Ahmed described the investment as a defining moment. "Today's groundbreaking for the US$5.1 billion engineering facility is a strategic step forward in Dubai's future-focused aviation ambitions," he said.
"The new facility strengthens Emirates Engineering's vertical integration strategy by bringing more skills, infrastructure, parts production, and specialist capabilities under one roof, while positioning the airline to serve as a strategic engineering partner for the future requirements of the regional and global aviation industry,” he added.
What sets this facility apart from a conventional MRO hub is the breadth of what it will be able to do. Al Redha said the complex goes well beyond routine maintenance, opening up new engineering possibilities for the airline and the wider industry.
"This sets the ground for Emirates' future engineering capabilities, to expand, to be ready, and not only to support Emirates airline’s maintenance requirements, but also to provide support to other operators within the region," he said.
"The setup and the capabilities make it go beyond just aircraft maintenance. It expands our ability to do aircraft conversions from passenger to freighters, do multiple cabin conversions. It also allows us to do aircraft painting. Today we know there is a shortage of aircraft painting facilities. This will provide us those capabilities."
The facility marks a major leap in aviation capability, giving the airline the power to rapidly transform aircraft to meet changing global demand: from increasing premium-class seating to converting passenger cabins for cargo operations.
The advanced complex will allow large-scale retrofits, cabin redesigns and structural modifications to be carried out in-house, reducing turnaround times and giving Emirates greater operational flexibility at a time when airlines worldwide are struggling with aircraft delivery delays and supply-chain pressures.
The move reflects a broader shift in the industry: airlines are no longer relying solely on buying new jets, but are investing in engineering infrastructure that can continuously adapt existing fleets for different commercial needs.
Among the facility's standout features are two state-of-the-art paint hangars capable of handling Emirates' fleet of wide-body aircraft, with extended capacity to service narrow-body jets as well. This is a significant addition given the well-documented global shortage of aircraft painting facilities.
The complex will also include 77,000 sq metres of dedicated workshop space for repairs and maintenance, 380,000 sq metres of storage and logistics capacity, a 50,000 sq metre administrative building for Emirates Engineering, and 15,000 sq metres of training facilities.
All project facilities are targeting a LEED Platinum sustainability rating, with solar panels installed across the rooftops as part of a broader green commitment.
The project directly supports Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces the emirate's standing as a global aviation capital.
Khalifa Al Zaffin said the facility is central to Dubai South's broader vision. "The groundbreaking of this world-class facility marks another milestone in advancing the aviation infrastructure surrounding Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the largest once completed. This project will play a key role in enhancing Dubai's capabilities to cater to the growing demand for advanced aviation services and maintenance solutions,” he said.
The hangar complex will initially begin servicing aircraft requiring heavy maintenance and spillover projects from Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International Airport, before expanding to its full operational capacity.
The project also strengthens Dubai's position as one of the world's leading aviation engineering and maintenance hubs with capabilities to support complex aircraft transformations on a global scale.