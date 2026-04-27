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14 killed in South Sudan plane crash near Juba

Cessna aircraft goes down in poor visibility, officials say

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14 killed in South Sudan plane crash near Juba

Juba, South Sudan: A Cessna aircraft crashed Monday on the outskirts of the South Sudanese capital, killing all 13 passengers and the pilot, the country's civil aviation authority said.

The authority said preliminary reports indicate that the plane may have crashed due to adverse weather conditions that caused poor visibility.

Among those onboard were two Kenyan nationals, while the rest were South Sudanese, officials said.

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The civil aviation authority said a team had been dispatched to the site, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) outside Juba, to gather information and support emergency services.

Videos of the crash site shared on social media showed the remains of the aircraft in flames. The location in the videos appeared mountainous and misty.

Related Topics:
Sudan

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