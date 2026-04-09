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Emir of Qatar, French President discuss latest regional, international developments over phone

Leaders focus on Iran-US ceasefire, global energy stability and maritime security

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Emir of Qatar, French President discuss latest regional, international developments over phone
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DOHA: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that during the call, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and international efforts to solidify the truce.

Comprehensive agreement

The call also addressed the political and economic implications of the truce, with both sides emphasising the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that guarantees a permanent ceasefire involving all parties, especially given its impact on the stability of global energy markets and international maritime traffic, and the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and freedom of navigation.

De-escalation in Lebanon

They also reviewed the developments in the Republic of Lebanon, with both sides stressing the importance of de-escalation, containing tensions, and intensifying diplomatic efforts to maintain regional peace.

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