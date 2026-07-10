HCT, Siemens partner to build smart campuses for UAE's net-zero goals

Training, research and green skills drive UAE’s shift to a knowledge-based economy
Abu Dhabi: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has signed a five-year partnership with Siemens to advance sustainability, digital transformation and applied innovation across its campuses, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and Green Agenda 2030.
The agreement will see the two organisations work together on smart campus development, green skills, applied research and digital technologies aimed at improving sustainability and operational performance across HCT’s campuses.
The partnership also supports HCT’s efforts to strengthen its data-driven approach by aligning governance, policy and operations with its long-term net zero goals.
Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Shared Services at HCT, said the agreement reflects the institution’s commitment to creating smarter and more sustainable learning environments.
“This partnership supports our vision of building resilient and data-driven campuses where sustainability is integrated into daily operations,” he said. “It also strengthens HCT’s contribution to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda while supporting innovation in higher education.”
Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and the UAE, said the partnership combines Siemens’ expertise in smart infrastructure and digital technologies with HCT’s focus on applied education.
“Together, we are helping create smarter campuses while preparing students with the skills needed to support the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon and knowledge-based economy,” he said.
A major part of the collaboration will focus on developing a Smart Campus Framework using Siemens’ Building X platform. The initiative will modernise energy, water and waste management systems while creating a unified digital platform that provides real-time operational data.
The project will also support clean mobility through electric vehicle charging infrastructure and planning for on-site renewable energy, helping improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.
The agreement also includes a knowledge-sharing programme that will offer technical training, faculty development, industry workshops and green skills certifications. Students and professionals will also have access to apprenticeship opportunities that provide practical industry experience.
In addition, HCT and Siemens will work together on applied research in areas including advanced manufacturing, smart infrastructure, mobility systems, energy technologies and other emerging sectors.
The collaboration will also support the sharing of laboratories and digital testing facilities, allowing both organisations to develop joint research projects that contribute to innovation and strengthen the UAE’s industrial and technology sectors.