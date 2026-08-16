ICAP UAE Chapter brings finance professionals together for e-invoicing boot camp

Industry and tax experts discuss UAE’s digital invoicing roll-out, compliance, technology
Abu Dhabi: Finance and tax professionals gathered in Abu Dhabi for an e-invoicing boot camp organised by the UAE Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), as businesses prepare for the UAE’s next phase of digital tax transformation.
The UAE E-Invoicing Boot Camp 2026, held at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi on August 13, brought together regulators, finance leaders, tax and compliance specialists and technology experts to examine the regulatory, operational and technological implications of e-invoicing.
The event was organised by Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the ICAP UAE Chapter, with the support of the Chapter’s Managing Committee and Khushboo Mushtaq, former Chairperson. Yasir Gadit, ICAP Council Member and Chairman of the Overseas Chapters Committee, also addressed the gathering.
A key highlight was the participation of Abdulla Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector at the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), who outlined the UAE’s e-invoicing journey and the broader digitalisation of tax administration. Other FTA representatives also attended, strengthening dialogue between the regulator and the professional and business community.
The technical sessions focused on how companies can prepare for implementation. Muhammad Aaliyan, Managing Partner at ADEPTS Chartered Accountants, and Vikash Bhuwania, Associate Director – Tax, Risk & GRC at ADEPTS, discussed tax and regulatory requirements and key considerations for businesses.
Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Senior Partner and Global Compliance Head at AJMS Global, examined the compliance framework and the need to embed e-invoicing requirements into corporate governance, business processes and internal controls.
The technology perspective was presented by Sangmesh Hiremath, Co-Founder and CEO of Marmin AI, who demonstrated the “Journey of an E-Invoice – C1 to C4 through C5”. The live demonstration provided participants with a practical look at e-invoicing technology and the role of Accredited Service Provider solutions.
The event was also attended by Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, as Chief Guest. He highlighted the long-standing economic partnership between Pakistan and the UAE and acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani professionals, including chartered accountants, to the UAE economy.
The Ambassador also praised the UAE’s digital transformation and stressed the growing role of finance professionals in technology adoption, governance and strategic decision-making.
Held under the theme “Prepare Today. Comply Tomorrow.”, the boot camp was jointly sponsored by ADEPTS Chartered Accountants and Marmin, an AJMS Group entity.
The event concluded with recognition of guests, speakers and sponsors and a gathering to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day, highlighting the professional and economic ties between the Pakistani community and the UAE.