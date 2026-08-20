Rare Olive Ridley turtle nests in Abu Dhabi for the first time

Turtle laid 109 eggs on Saadiyat Island, with 40 hatchlings making it to the sea
Abu Dhabi has recorded its first-ever Olive Ridley turtle nest, a rare discovery that scientists say offers new insight into the emirate’s marine environment and highlights the importance of continued conservation work.
The nest was found on Saadiyat Island during a routine patrol by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD). The discovery is particularly significant because Abu Dhabi’s coastline and offshore islands are mainly known as nesting grounds for Hawksbill turtles.
A Green turtle nest was first confirmed in the emirate in 2023. The Olive Ridley discovery now brings the number of marine turtle species confirmed to have nested in Abu Dhabi to three.
The species was confirmed through DNA barcoding carried out by EAD in partnership with Khalifa University. The analysis found a 99 per cent genetic match with Lepidochelys olivacea, providing scientific confirmation of the first nesting record.
The Olive Ridley turtle came ashore and nested on March 29, 2026, laying 109 eggs.
EAD’s turtle patrol volunteers monitored the nest throughout its incubation period, using a solar-powered camera and working with the agency’s marine specialists. As the expected hatching date approached, patrols were increased, with volunteers returning in the mornings and during the night to monitor the nest.
Hatchlings emerged on May 25. Of the young turtles that emerged, 40 successfully reached the sea, giving the nest a hatching success rate of about 37 per cent.
EAD said some variation in the outcome was expected because this was the first recorded Olive Ridley nest in Abu Dhabi and occurred at the edge of the species’ known nesting range.
The successful emergence was nevertheless significant because it showed that conditions in the area were suitable for the turtle to complete its reproductive cycle.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, described the nesting as a landmark moment for Abu Dhabi’s marine biodiversity.
She said the discovery reflected the health and resilience of the emirate’s marine ecosystems and the impact of long-term conservation efforts.
“Scientific discoveries such as this demonstrate that evidence-based conservation delivers results,” she said, adding that the finding would help improve understanding of species that rely on Abu Dhabi’s coastal habitats.
Olive Ridley turtles are classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. They are found in relatively few nesting locations worldwide, making each confirmed nest important for conservation and research.
The turtles feed on animals including jellyfish, crabs, shrimp and molluscs, helping maintain the balance of marine ecosystems. Their nesting also moves nutrients from the sea to beaches, supporting coastal vegetation and natural shoreline stability.
The latest discovery is the result of more than 25 years of marine turtle research by EAD. Four of the world’s seven marine turtle species have now been recorded in Abu Dhabi: Hawksbill, Green, Loggerhead and Olive Ridley.
Hawksbills remain the emirate’s main nesting species, while Green and Olive Ridley turtles are rare nesters. Loggerheads have been recorded as occasional visitors.
An EAD aerial survey conducted in 2024 estimated that about 8,000 marine turtles live in Abu Dhabi’s waters, with nesting surveys identifying at least 17 nesting sites on offshore islands.
EAD said its wider conservation programme, including turtle rescue, rehabilitation and satellite tracking, will continue to monitor and protect the emirate’s marine turtle populations.