"The lagoons are thriving with marine life," said Barbara. "There are fish that have been in there for 10 years, things growing on the rocks, and all the lagoons have caves because turtles like to go and sleep under caves. This is also very useful for turtles that have buoyancy issues, so they can start compensating and recovering. There is also a lot of natural food in the lagoon. We feed them once a day to make sure they are all active and eating, and we monitor their swimming behaviour, especially the ones that are missing flippers or have issues with their buoyancy. We monitor their weight and their health until they are ready to be released."