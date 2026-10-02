Abu Dhabi fisheries index reaches 100% as emirate expands sustainability efforts

Abu Dhabi achieves 100% fisheries sustainability, restoring marine ecosystems
Abu Dhabi’s Sustainable Fisheries Index reached 100% by the end of 2025, up from just 8% in 2018, as the emirate continues efforts to restore marine life and protect natural resources.
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) revealed the figures as it launched a new version of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, known as ADSG+, during the 10th Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said the recovery of fisheries was achieved within seven years, compared with an original estimate of 10 years.
She said the results showed how partnerships and the use of scientific data can support environmental recovery.
EAD also highlighted progress across several environmental projects in Abu Dhabi.
Around 75 million mangrove trees are now found across the emirate, while nearly 1.8 million coral colonies are part of ongoing coral reef rehabilitation efforts.
Abu Dhabi also has 26 nature reserves covering more than 22,000 square kilometres of land and marine areas.
More than 117,000 groundwater wells have been identified and documented as part of the emirate’s groundwater atlas.
Meanwhile, the ban on single-use plastic bags has led to a 95% reduction in their use, according to EAD.
The launch of ADSG+ comes during EAD’s 30th anniversary year.
The new version will bring organisations together through technical working groups to develop policies and practical solutions to environmental challenges.
Pilot projects will also allow new ideas to be tested and their impact measured before they are introduced on a wider scale.
Al Dhaheri said businesses have an important role to play because of their contribution to economic growth and their ability to help protect natural resources.
The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group was originally established by EAD in 2008 to bring government and private organisations together around environmental, economic and social goals.
Its new phase will focus on turning discussions, data and knowledge into practical projects that can be tested and implemented across Abu Dhabi.