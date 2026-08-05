European Technical LLC launches annual maintenance contracts for Dubai landlords ahead of peak summer season

Launch comes as Dubai summer heat puts strain on residential air-conditioning systems
European Technical LLC, a SHAMS-licensed multi-trade maintenance company serving Dubai and Sharjah, has introduced Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) designed to help landlords and property managers handle routine servicing through one agreement instead of coordinating multiple contractors.
The launch comes as Dubai's summer heat puts extra strain on residential air-conditioning systems, often turning minor faults into urgent repairs. For landlords managing several units, arranging emergency callouts, approving work, and coordinating tenant access can quickly become time-consuming — particularly when different trades are involved.
"Landlords in Dubai are tired of juggling different contractors for one property," said Mohammad Assad, Operations Manager at European Technical LLC. "We built our AMC programme so that one contract handles everything — scheduled AC servicing, plumbing, electrical checks, and general upkeep — with a clear scope and no last-minute scrambling when something breaks."
Under an AMC, owners receive scheduled preventive visits rather than arranging each repair separately. Technicians inspect AC filters, drainage lines, and system performance, while also checking for smaller issues elsewhere in the property — such as minor leaks or loose electrical fittings — before they develop into safety risks or costlier repairs.
Coverage and inclusions vary by contract, and European Technical encourages owners to review the specific scope, exclusions, and charges before signing, since an AMC does not typically cover every repair or replacement a property may need.
European Technical's AMC offering draws on the same licensed service structure the company built for residential portfolios across Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters, and Jumeirah Village Circle, before extending its operations to landlords and property managers across the wider Dubai and Sharjah market. The company operates under a single SHAMS license covering AC repair, plumbing, electrical work, and general maintenance, with every completed job backed by a 90-day workmanship warranty.
For property managers overseeing larger portfolios, European Technical also provides dedicated account management and scheduled preventive maintenance planning alongside its AMC contracts.
European Technical LLC offers annual maintenance contracts in Dubai to help property owners and managers plan routine servicing, reduce unexpected maintenance issues, and keep residential properties in good condition throughout the year.