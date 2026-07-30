'White gold' beneath Zambales? Philippines expands natural hydrogen hunt in high-stakes clean energy drive

A view of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone (SBFZ) north of Manila, Philippines is a special economic and tourism hub in the Philippines, located across Olongapo City, Zambales, and Bataan. Built on a former American naval base, it is now a bustling economic zone managed by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) offering duty-free shopping, lush rainforests, and safe business environments. SBMA