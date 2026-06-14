“The UAE has undergone a structural shift," said Zeeshan Shah, CEO and Founder of Elevate. "This is no longer a market driven by speculation or short-term capital. What we’re witnessing is the relocation of global wealth, with families, founders, and sophisticated investors choosing the UAE as their primary base. And when you’re making that decision, you don’t buy a box, you buy a lifestyle.”

Demand for branded residences in the UAE is being driven by a shift in how people buy homes. Buyers are no longer looking only at size, location and price. They are also asking how the property will fit into their lifestyle, how it will be managed and whether it can hold its value over time.

A branded home is sold not only as real estate, but as a managed lifestyle asset with a name attached to it. That brand can make the property easier to understand, easier to rent and easier to resell, especially for buyers who do not live in the country full-time.

In other words, buyers should ask who is managing the property, what services are included, how much they will pay in annual charges, whether short-term rental is allowed and whether the surrounding district has enough demand to support rents and resale prices.

That is an important point for buyers who may be attracted by a famous name. A strong brand can support value, but only if the project is well located, properly managed and backed by a credible developer and operator.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.