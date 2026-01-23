Meraki Developers launches wellbeing-focused Nirvana Residence 1 at Dubai Production City

Meraki Developers has launched Nirvana Residence 1, an exceptional 22-storey residential tower located in the tranquil setting of Me'aisem, Dubai Production City.

This landmark project features 392 meticulously designed residences, including studios and one- to three-bedroom homes, each embodying a harmonious blend of comfort and modern living.

Nirvana Residence 1 represents a commitment to a lifestyle that embraces well-being and community. The building's thoughtfully distributed amenities ensure that residents find spaces for fitness, relaxation, and social interaction seamlessly integrated within their environment. The unique Nirvana Groves feature offers expansive green wellness zones throughout the tower, creating serene retreats for residents to unwind.