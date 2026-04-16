Is Oman requiring HIV tests for Filipino travellers? What you need to know

Passengers urged to check with airlines for latest rules
Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Oman has issued a clarification in response to circulating online reports suggesting that Filipino nationals travelling to Oman may be required to undergo HIV testing prior to departure.
The embassy has noted that it has been receiving a number of inquiries from members of the Filipino community who are concerned about the alleged requirement and are seeking official confirmation.
The issue have gained attention through social media posts and informal online discussions, leading to confusion among travellers planning trips to Oman. In response, the diplomatic mission has moved to address the matter directly to prevent misinformation from spreading further.
In an official advisory, the embassy has stressed that, as of now, there is no verified or confirmed directive from Omani authorities requiring HIV testing for Filipino travellers entering the country.
“Please be informed that the embassy is yet to receive information from the Omani authorities confirming this requirement,” read the statement.
Based on current available information, no such mandatory health screening policy has been officially implemented that would support the claims circulating online.
With the absence of confirmation, the embassy has advised caution and encouraged travellers to remain vigilant. Filipinos planning to travel to Oman have been urged to coordinate directly with their respective airlines before departure.
Airlines are often the first point of contact when travel policies change and are responsible for updating passengers on documentation, health requirements, and immigration-related rules.
Travellers have been urged to rely on these official communications rather than unverified online sources.
Until an official announcement is issued by Omani authorities, the reported requirement for HIV testing remains unverified. The embassy has continued to remind Filipino nationals to monitor updates through official government channels and trusted sources to ensure they have the most accurate information before travelling.