Syringe reuse at Pakistan hospital infects 331 children with HIV, probe reveals

Dubai: An undercover investigation by BBC News has exposed serious infection control failures at a government hospital in Pakistan, where staff were filmed reusing syringes on children—practices experts say may have fuelled a surge in HIV infections.

Staff were seen using the same syringes across multiple patients, including drawing medicine from multi-dose vials that were then administered to other children — raising the risk of widespread contamination.

At the heart of the crisis is the story of eight-year-old Mohammed Amin, who died shortly after testing positive for HIV. His mother described his final days as marked by intense fever and pain.

Experts say the practices seen in the footage could easily spread infections. “Even if a new needle is attached, the syringe body can carry the virus,” said Dr Altaf Ahmed, a consultant microbiologist. In one instance, a nurse was filmed retrieving a used syringe containing leftover liquid and handing it to a colleague for reuse — an act he described as violating “every principle” of safe injection.

Despite the evidence, hospital authorities have denied wrongdoing. Medical superintendent Dr Qasim Buzdar questioned the authenticity of the footage, suggesting it may have been staged or recorded before his tenure. He insisted infection control remains a top priority.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.