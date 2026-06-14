Budget offers relief for overseas Pakistanis as Islamabad bets on stability over stimulus

Another major concession comes in the real estate sector, a preferred investment avenue for overseas Pakistanis. Advance tax rates on property purchases and sales have been sharply reduced. Withholding tax on property purchases has been cut from 2.5 per cent to 1.25 per cent, while the tax on property sales has been reduced from 5.5 per cent to 2.75 per cent. The move is expected to lower transaction costs, encourage documentation and revive activity in the property market.