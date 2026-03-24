Pakistan's economy soars with historic surplus, global recognition

International partnerships are central to this approach. Regulatory cooperation with the UAE, particularly in emerging areas such as digital assets, is already shaping national frameworks, while synergies in priority areas are driving engagement. “Investment is already flowing into ports, and opportunities are opening in oil and gas, minerals and mining, IT, AI and crypto,” says Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb. In the following interview, he outlines the strategic pillars shaping this new trajectory.