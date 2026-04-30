How Kazakhstan's digital transformation fuels GDP leap

UAE investment in Kazakhstan exceeds $1.3 billion over the past decade, with inflows doubling year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Major Emirati companies including Masdar, Presight AI, AIQ and AD Ports Group are already active in Kazakhstan’s economy, with technology at the heart of an agenda that goes beyond simple economic exchanges. “Today we are discussing how our countries can jointly build the digital architecture of the future – from artificial intelligence to space, energy and scientific research,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.