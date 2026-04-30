Kazakhstan’s digital push gains momentum with AI-led reforms and UAE partnership

International relations are key to driving the agenda, particularly collaboration with the UAE. Emirati investment in Kazakhstan more than doubled in the first half of 2025, and the countries are discussing the creation of a GovTech Innovation Hub as a joint platform to advance digital solutions in public administration. That builds on government partnerships with the UAE’s Presight AI and AIQ across digital infrastructure, energy and smart city development. Said Tokayev: “The UAE is our key partner in the Arab world.”