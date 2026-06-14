Get updated faster and for FREE : Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here .Dubai: A fierce controversy has erupted over the Punjab government’s repossession of the historic Ewing Hall in Lahore’s Anarkali district, triggering protests from Forman Christian College University (FCCU), heritage conservationists, human rights advocates and members of Pakistan’s Christian community who fear the move could threaten one of the city’s most significant colonial-era landmarks.

At the centre of the dispute is Ewing Hall, a red-brick heritage building constructed in 1916 and named after Dr James Caruthers Rhea Ewing, the renowned principal who played a pivotal role in shaping Forman Christian College in Lahore. For more than a century, the building which served as hostel to the college, has stood as a symbol of Lahore’s educational legacy and multicultural history, occupying a prominent place within the city’s historic landscape.

“The past two days have involved considerable grief and more than a few tears,” FCC Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton said, urging the government to reconsider its decision and engage stakeholders before taking any further action.

The controversy intensified after FCCU alleged that authorities carried out a “forcible takeover” of the property with little notice, ordering the university to remove equipment, furniture and historical artefacts within 24 hours. University officials said the abrupt action caused widespread distress among students, alumni and members of the Christian community, many of whom regard Ewing Hall as an important part of Pakistan’s minority heritage, Dawn news reported.

Several heritage groups, including ICOMOS Pakistan and the Institute of Architects Pakistan, have called for an immediate halt to any plans that could alter the structure and urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive heritage impact assessment. They have also proposed creating a “Heritage and Interfaith Harmony Corridor” in the Anarkali-Neela Gumbad precinct to celebrate the area’s unique blend of Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian and colonial-era landmarks.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), heritage organisations and academic bodies have questioned the transparency of the process, warning that decisions involving sites of such historical significance should not be taken unilaterally. Conservationists fear Ewing Hall could join a growing list of historic structures lost to redevelopment, particularly after the recent demolition of a century-old building at Mayo Hospital raised alarm among preservation advocates.

Yet for critics, assurances alone may not be enough. They argue that Ewing Hall represents far more than a building as it is a living reminder of Lahore’s educational heritage, interfaith coexistence and cultural diversity.

LHAR has pledged that Ewing Hall will be restored rather than demolished, preserving its original architectural character and historical identity. The board also acknowledged the emotional and historical ties between the building, FCCU and Pakistan’s Christian community.

According to government documents, outstanding lease dues exceed Rs107 million, while officials argue the property was no longer being used for the educational purpose for which it was originally leased in 1915.

Responding to mounting criticism, the Lahore Heritage Area Revival Board (LHAR) insisted there are no plans to demolish Ewing Hall. The board said the building had remained vacant since 2015 and that the repossession followed a lengthy legal process after lease payments allegedly remained unpaid for decades.

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