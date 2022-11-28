Westford University College is an award-winning transnational educational institute that has been delivering quality programmes for over a decade. As one of the region's most diverse colleges, Westford has an international reputation for excellence, with more than 10,000 students representing 130 nationalities. We pride ourselves on providing lifelong learning opportunities for our global community of learners.

We AIM to Aspire, Innovate and Master the fundamentals of education and carve a niche in a variety of disciplines through constant research, experiential learning, and impactful teaching. Westford offers a wide range of programmes, including Level 3 foundation diploma, higher national diplomas, bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees, as well as certified professional courses. With competitively priced programs, Westford makes education affordable and accessible to students of all levels.

As part of its pristine academic experience, Westford offers its students access to a large, state-of-the-art campus for their professional and intellectual development. Westford has two campuses in Sharjah - Al Taawun and Al Zahia. There are several amenities available to students on campus that include a fashion studio, indoor football and cricket nets, a computer lab, two auditoriums and two recreation rooms. A total of 900 students can be accommodated on these campuses.

Westford firmly believes that collaborations and partnerships are the key strength of an educational institute, hence over the years it has built strong partnerships with some of the best education providers globally.

Westford University College has developed an integrated alliance with over 10 universities and educational bodies. They include the following:

• Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK

• Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), UK

• Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK

• University of Gloucestershire, UK

• Abertay University, UK

• Pearson, UK

• Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia, Spain

• Chartered Management Institute (CMI), UK

• Cambridge International Qualification (CIQ), UK

Higher education with Westford

In recent years, Westford has evolved into an institution where students can pursue any career path they desire. It offers programmes in media, communications and culture, art and design, computing, and sports, business, human resources, psychology, analytics, finance, and marketing. As a pathway to an undergraduate degree, students can enroll in foundation or higher national diploma programmes. Through Westford's unique partnerships with UK-based universities, students have the option of completing their final year of a bachelor's degree in the UK (selected degrees).

Taking professionals to the next level

The MBA programme at Westford offers a variety of specialisations, including healthcare management, engineering management, supply chain, shipping, logistics, international business, IT, HR, project management, sales and marketing, psychology and quality management.

The latest additions to its MBA specialisation portfolio include data analytics, business leadership, marketing intelligence, cyber governance, digital transformation and applied entrepreneurship. A unique European Doctorate in Business Administration is also offered by Westford, in collaboration with UCAM, Spain.

Graduates receive certificates in career progression, corporate readiness, research and entrepreneurial skills and application know-how. Westford's initiatives are carefully designed to prepare students for the future. To refine students' skillsets and support them in overcoming challenges, Westford has granted scholarships worth AED 5 million.

Westford Uni Online

Westford Uni Online is the online division of Westford that promotes the concept of “study anytime anywhere” with a healthy work-life-study balance. Its vision is to make quality education affordable for all learners across the globe. It offers synchronous learning programmes to make learning efficient, engaging and enriching. A combination of live, online, interactive sessions, as well as pre-recorded classes supported by exceptional faculty and staff, is the pedagogical approach adopted.

Westford Uni Online offers undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma certification programmes through its partnerships and collaborations with international education providers in the UK and Europe. These programmes enable learners to become dynamic professionals and succeed in the corporate world.

Westford for Business – the latest addition to Westford’s offerings

The business world today is rapidly changing and is constantly expanding with exciting new trends and opportunities. The foundation of corporate leadership remains tried and true to the application of sound and ethical business principles. Westford for Business offers corporate consulting, training, and workforce development services. It aims to transform the current workforce into future leaders through the following programmes:

• Executive Education for Business Leaders: Create programmes that address a company’s strategic needs and strengthen organisational talent. An MBA can be earned by completing the Management Development Program (MDP), which consists of stackable credits leading to an MBA.

• Training for Business: To improve employee skills, knowledge, and behaviour for better business performance, we offer bespoke and off-the-shelf programmes that help companies create learning and development strategies, implement them, and evaluate their effectiveness.