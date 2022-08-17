AMITY UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation

From Engineering, Business and Forensic Sciences to Media Studies, Animation, Psychology, Law, Architecture, Hospitality and Interior Design, Amity University Dubai offer a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs for students.

Top courses for Sept 2022

• BBA

• Digital Marketing

• Aerospace Engineering

• Fashion Design and Mechatronics

Admission deadline

August 31

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Tuition fees vary from Dh45,000 to Dh65,000 per year

• Scholarships are awarded based on academic proficiency, financial requirements and excellence in sports or other extracurricular activities.

Contact details

Phone: Call/WhatsApp +971 800 26489

University of Manchester

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER - MIDDLE EAST CENTRE

Fields of specialisation

• Part-time flexible learning Master’s programmes for experienced working professionals

Top courses for 2022-23

• Global Part-time MBA

• Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

• Global Executive MBA

• MSc Financial Management

• MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Admission deadlines

• December 2022 - Global MBA, Global Executive MBA

• June 2023 - Kelley-Manchester Global MBA

• August 2022 - MSc Financial Management, MA Educational leadership in Practice

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Tuition fee information available online

• Early bird discounts available for Global Part-time MBA

Contact details

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, Dubai

Telephone: +971 (0)4 4468664

Email: info.me@manchester.ac.uk

Students at Ajman University

AJMAN UNIVERSITY

Top reasons to enrol

• Innovative programmes, skills based & experiential learning

Student strength

• 6,000+

Top courses for 2022

• Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence

• Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics Doctor of Business Administration & MBA

• Bachelor of Architecture

• Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Work

Contact details

• Phone : 8002878

Heriot-Watt University

HERRIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation

• Construction Project Management

• Quantity Surveying

• Real Estate

• Petroleum Engineering

• Data Science

• Robotics

• Global Sustainability Engineering

• Chemical Engineering

• Communication Design

• Interior Design and Architecture

• Digital Marketing

• Psychology

• Digital Leadership

• Business Analytics and Consultancy

• Applied Accounting

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• International Business Management

Top courses for Sept 2022

• MSc Robotics

• MSc Business Analytics

• MSc Digital Leadership

• BA Architecture

• BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security)

Admission deadline

Classes commence September 12, 2022, students need to enrol before September 5, 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Pathway: dH45,864 onward

• Undergraduate Hons: Dh67,704 onward per year

• Postgraduate: Dh81,900 onward

• Merit based and sports scholarships available for pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate

• Additionally, a discount of Dh5,000 will be awarded to any student, (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by July 31, 2022 for September 2022 intake

• Any Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Member applying for the MSc Civil Engineering & Construction Management is eligible for a 20 per cent scholarship. An immediate family member of an ICE Member applying for the BEng (Hons) Civil Engineering programme is eligible to receive a flat scholarship of 20 per cent on first year tuition fee, split across the duration of the programme

• For more on scholarships offered at Heriot-Watt University Dubai visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)

Contact details

To book an appointment with our Recruitment and Admissions team please call +971 4 571 7000 or email dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk

Westford University College

WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Fields of specialisation

• Business with specialisation in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

• Accounting & Finance

• Sport Business

• Media, Culture and Communications

• Computer Science

Top courses for Sept 2022

• BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

• BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

• BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

• BA (Hons) in Sports Business

• BSc in Business Management

• BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Admission deadline

• Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for the September 2022 intake are now open

• Acceptance is subject to availability of seats

Tuition fees and scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as:

• Scholarships based on academic performances

• Accelerate Her Scholarship, offered to all female students

• Early-bird discounts

• Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.

Contact details

• Number: +971 552272114

• Email: info@westford.org.uk

Middlesex University

MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY DUBAI

Fields of specialisation

• Business and Marketing

• IT, Data Science and Computer Engineering

• Accounting and Finance

• Education

• Law and International Relations

• Media

• Psychology

• Art and Design

Top courses for September 2022

• International Foundation Programme (5 pathways)

• BA Business Management (7 pathways)

• BSc Information Technology

• LLB Law (4 specialisms)

• MA Education (5 specialisms)

• MBA (11 pathways)

Admission deadline

• We accept applications up to the start of the intake and encourage all applicants to apply as soon as possible to secure their place and confirm their scholarships and grants.

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Annual fees range from Dh30,000 to Dh107,600 depending on the programme and chosen study option. We offer scholarships and grants for all learners, including an Academic Scholarship of minimum 15 per cent up to 50 per cent for all UAE high school leavers and up to 25 per cent Postgraduate learners. Ad-hoc study grants are also available that can be used in conjunction with scholarships.

Contact details

• Phone: +971 (0)4 367 8100

• Email: admissions@mdx.ac.ae

• WhatsApp: +971 (0)54 444 1260

Manipal University

MANIPAL UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation

• Business

• Design & Architecture

• Engineering

• Humanities & Social Sciences

• Information Technology

• Life Sciences

• Media & Communication

Top courses for Sept 2022

• BCom and BCom with ACCA

• BTech (Day & Evening)

• BSc Applied Psychology

• BArch

• BA Media & Communication

• BSc (Biotechnology, Food & Nutrition)

Admission deadline

• Admissions are open for all programmes, and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest

Tuition fees and scholarships

Tuition fees vary between Dh31,000 – Dh48,000 per annum

Up to 50 per cent scholarships are offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE

Contact details

• Phone: +971 4 4290 888

• Email: admissions@manipaldubai.com

Canadian University

CANADIAN UNIVERSITY

Top courses on offer

• Architecture

• Business

• Communication

• Engineering

• Health Sciences

• Social Sciences

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Fall 2022 semester: Up to 60 per cent in scholarships for new students

Scholarships for:

• Academic Excellence

• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports

• Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial

• Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate)

• Special Needs Scholarship

• (Undergraduate) and Special Talent

• Scholarship (Undergraduate)

Fall 2022 semester session

• Classes start on August 29, 2022

Contact details

• Email: apply@cud.ac.ae

• Phone: 800 69283

BITS Pilani Dubai

BITS PILANI DUBAI CAMPUS

Fields of specialisation

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus is among the top and pioneering engineering institutions in Dubai, successfully serving the student community from UAE, other GCC countries, Asia, Africa and Far East since the year 2000. The campus offers B.E., M.E., MBA and Ph.D. programmes in Engineering and allied disciplines.

Top courses for Sept 2022

The university offers various flexibilities & inter-disciplinary course curriculum. Along with majors in any engineering discipline the institute offers minors in Robotics & Automation, Finance, Aeronautics & Data Science, Finance and so on.

The curriculum is updated regularly to meet the industry demands and therefore electives such as Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain technology, Deep Learning, Internet of Things, Mechatronics, Nano-technology, Petroleum engineering etc are part of curriculum. Some of the top courses are as follows:

• B.E. Biotechnology

• B.E. Chemical Engineering

• B.E. Civil Engineering

• B.E. Computer Science

• B.E. Electronics & Communication Engineering

• B.E. Electrical & Electronics Engineering

• B.E. Mechanical Engineering

• M.E. Design Engineering

• M.E. Electrical (with specialization in Power Electronics and Drives)

• M.E. Microelectronics

• M.E. Software Systems

• MBA

Admission deadline

• BE: Aug 8, 2022

• ME/MBA: Aug 8, 2022

Tuition fees and scholarships

• Entry level scholarships of up to 75 per cent is offered to meritorious students. There are continuing scholarships of 20 per cent offered 2nd from year onwards subject to performance

Tuition fees are Dh48,400 per year

Contact details