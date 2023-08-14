AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH

AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programmes across the fields of architecture, arts, design, humanities, social sciences, engineering, business, science and technology.

New courses offered for 2023-24

PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering- will prepare students to combat current and future healthcare challenges nationally and globally and be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to become future researchers, academics and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.aus.edu/cen/phd-in-biosciences-and-bioengineering.

Master of Arts in International Studies (MAIS)- offers the foundation for career opportunities in diverse fields such as government and foreign service, education, law, non-government organizations and multinational corporations. For more information, please visit www.aus.edu/cas/mais.

USPs

● A renowned centre for education excellence and cutting-edge research

● Recognised by respected ranking agencies around the world for achievements across many categories and in many fields.

● Accomplished alumni

● Diverse student body

● Vibrant student life and community

● Distinguished faculty

● Scholarships and financial assistance

● A work-integrated education approach

Admission deadline

Important dates for admissions can be found here:

Tuition fees and scholarships

Information regarding undergraduate/graduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students

Information regarding grants and scholarships can be found here: aus.edu/scholarship

Contact details

Telephone: +971 6 515 5555

Abu Dhabi University Image Credit:

ABU DHABI UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation

• Abu Dhabi University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses ranging from communications, business administration, science, computer engineering, industrial engineering, architecture, health, medicine and more.

New courses offered for 2023-24

• Our 50 courses include programs and concentrations in Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, Cybersecurity, Software engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and innovation, and Big Data Analytics.

USPs

Our USP’s include our recent rankings including ranking 13th globally for the best small universities in the world according to the Times Higher Education 2023. The same rankings places ADU as the best university for the teaching pillar in the UAE.

Admission deadline for Sept 2023

August 25, 2023

Tuition fees and scholarships

• The university offers a wide range of scholarship and financial aid programs up to 100% to students who meet the criteria.

• Our competitive tuition is based upon the College and/or Department classification as opposed to the course classification or level. Tuition rates for undergraduate students vary from the tuition rates for graduate students. Tuition rates can be checked for a specific program through our website www.adu.ac.ae.

Contact details

For more, call 600550003.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai Image Credit:

HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY DUBAI

Fields of specialisation

o Degree Entry Programme in Management

o Accountancy and Finance, MA(Hons)

o Business and Finance, MA(Hons)

o Chemical Engineering, BEng (Hons)

o Architecture, BA (Hons)

o Computer Science, BSc (Hons)

o Interior Design, BA (Hons)

o Mechanical Engineering, BEng (Hons)

o Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems

o Civil Engineering and Construction Management

New courses offered for 2023-24

o Digital transformation and innovation

o Digital marketing and analytics

o Team development and executive leadership

o Real estate management

o Women in leadership

o Data analytics

Admission Deadline for Sept 2023 & Jan 2024 intake

o September intake deadline: September 5, 2023

o January intake deadline: January 8, 2024

Tuition fees and scholarships

o Global Foundation college programmes: Dh47,699 to Dh79,498

o Undergraduate programmes: Dh63,598 to Dh67,704 per year

o Postgraduate programmes: Dh85,176 to Dh100,000

Scholarships

o Merit based and sports scholarships available for pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate.

o Additionally, a discount of Dh5,000 will be awarded to any student, (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by August 21, 2023 for September 2023 intake

o Engineering Scholars Award: A discount of up to a maximum of Dh20,000 will be awarded to any student (undergraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by August 21, 2023. The Engineering Scholars Award is applicable only to the following majors Automotive Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical and Energy Engineering and Robotics.

o Any Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Member applying for the MSc Civil Engineering & Construction Management is eligible for a 20 per cent Scholarship. An immediate family member of an ICE Member applying for the BEng (Hons) Civil Engineering programme is eligible to receive a flat scholarship of 20 per cent on first year tuition fee, split across the duration of the programme.

For more on scholarships offered at Heriot-Watt University Dubai visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)

Contact details

o 04 571 7000

Westford University College Image Credit:

WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Fields of specialisation

Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing

Accounting & Finance

Sport Business

Media, Culture and Communications

Computer Science

Business Analytics

Fashion and Communications

Top courses for Sept 2023

MBA in Healthcare Management

MBA in Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management

MBA in Project Management

MBA in Financial Management

MBA in Sales and Marketing

MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology

MBA in International Business

MBA in Information Technology

MBA in Engineering Management

MBA in Data Analytics

MBA in Business Leadership

DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration

BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics

BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance

BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication

BA (Hons) in Sports Business

BSc in Business Management

BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management

Admission deadline

Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2024 intake are now open.

Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as –

Scholarships based on academic performances

AccelerateHer Scholarship offered to all female students

Early-bird discounts

Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.

Contact details

Number: +971 552272114

Email: info@westford.org.uk

Murdoch University Image Credit:

MURDOCH UNIVERSITY

Fields of specialisation

Murdoch University Dubai offers an alternative perspective to the traditional notion of "price equals quality" offering an affordable Australian degree without compromising on the excellence of education.

New courses for 2023-24

Choose from diverse programs like Artificial Intelligence launching in September 2023, Web Communication, MBA, and MEd to enrich your academic journeys.

USPs

Murdoch University Dubai is one of the first Universities in the UAE to offer double majors for all Undergraduate programmes. Learn more about the tuition fees by visiting Murdoch University Dubai Course Fees.

Scholarships

Get up to 50 per cent Academic Merit scholarships for Foundation and Diploma programmes and up to 40 per cent Academic Merit scholarships for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.

Admission deadline

Secure your place for the September Intake. Classes start on September 4, and the last day to enrol is on September 15.

Contact