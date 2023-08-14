AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH
Fields of specialisation
AUS is a top-ranked institution offering undergraduate and graduate programmes across the fields of architecture, arts, design, humanities, social sciences, engineering, business, science and technology.
New courses offered for 2023-24
PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering- will prepare students to combat current and future healthcare challenges nationally and globally and be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to become future researchers, academics and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.aus.edu/cen/phd-in-biosciences-and-bioengineering.
Master of Arts in International Studies (MAIS)- offers the foundation for career opportunities in diverse fields such as government and foreign service, education, law, non-government organizations and multinational corporations. For more information, please visit www.aus.edu/cas/mais.
USPs
● A renowned centre for education excellence and cutting-edge research
● Recognised by respected ranking agencies around the world for achievements across many categories and in many fields.
● Accomplished alumni
● Diverse student body
● Vibrant student life and community
● Distinguished faculty
● Scholarships and financial assistance
● A work-integrated education approach
Admission deadline
Important dates for admissions can be found here:
Undergraduate programmes: w.aus.edu/ug-dates
Master’s programmes: w.aus.edu/ms-dates
Doctoral programmes: w.aus.edu/phd-dates
Tuition fees and scholarships
Information regarding undergraduate/graduate tuition fees can be found here: www.aus.edu/prospective-students
Information regarding grants and scholarships can be found here: aus.edu/scholarship
Contact details
Telephone: +971 6 515 5555
Website: www.aus.edu
ABU DHABI UNIVERSITY
Fields of specialisation
• Abu Dhabi University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses ranging from communications, business administration, science, computer engineering, industrial engineering, architecture, health, medicine and more.
New courses offered for 2023-24
• Our 50 courses include programs and concentrations in Biomedical Sciences (Laboratory Medicine), Molecular and Medical Genetics, Cybersecurity, Software engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and innovation, and Big Data Analytics.
USPs
Our USP’s include our recent rankings including ranking 13th globally for the best small universities in the world according to the Times Higher Education 2023. The same rankings places ADU as the best university for the teaching pillar in the UAE.
Admission deadline for Sept 2023
August 25, 2023
Tuition fees and scholarships
• The university offers a wide range of scholarship and financial aid programs up to 100% to students who meet the criteria.
• Our competitive tuition is based upon the College and/or Department classification as opposed to the course classification or level. Tuition rates for undergraduate students vary from the tuition rates for graduate students. Tuition rates can be checked for a specific program through our website www.adu.ac.ae.
Contact details
For more, call 600550003.
HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY DUBAI
Fields of specialisation
o Degree Entry Programme in Management
o Accountancy and Finance, MA(Hons)
o Business and Finance, MA(Hons)
o Chemical Engineering, BEng (Hons)
o Architecture, BA (Hons)
o Computer Science, BSc (Hons)
o Interior Design, BA (Hons)
o Mechanical Engineering, BEng (Hons)
o Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems
o Civil Engineering and Construction Management
New courses offered for 2023-24
o Digital transformation and innovation
o Digital marketing and analytics
o Team development and executive leadership
o Real estate management
o Women in leadership
o Data analytics
Admission Deadline for Sept 2023 & Jan 2024 intake
o September intake deadline: September 5, 2023
o January intake deadline: January 8, 2024
Tuition fees and scholarships
o Global Foundation college programmes: Dh47,699 to Dh79,498
o Undergraduate programmes: Dh63,598 to Dh67,704 per year
o Postgraduate programmes: Dh85,176 to Dh100,000
Scholarships
o Merit based and sports scholarships available for pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate.
o Additionally, a discount of Dh5,000 will be awarded to any student, (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by August 21, 2023 for September 2023 intake
o Engineering Scholars Award: A discount of up to a maximum of Dh20,000 will be awarded to any student (undergraduate) applying and paying tuition fee deposit by August 21, 2023. The Engineering Scholars Award is applicable only to the following majors Automotive Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical and Energy Engineering and Robotics.
o Any Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Member applying for the MSc Civil Engineering & Construction Management is eligible for a 20 per cent Scholarship. An immediate family member of an ICE Member applying for the BEng (Hons) Civil Engineering programme is eligible to receive a flat scholarship of 20 per cent on first year tuition fee, split across the duration of the programme.
For more on scholarships offered at Heriot-Watt University Dubai visit: Dubai Campus scholarships and discounts | Heriot-Watt (hw.ac.uk)
Contact details
o 04 571 7000
WESTFORD UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
Fields of specialisation
Business with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Analytics, and Digital Marketing
Accounting & Finance
Sport Business
Media, Culture and Communications
Computer Science
Business Analytics
Fashion and Communications
Top courses for Sept 2023
MBA in Healthcare Management
MBA in Supply chain, Shipping and Logistics Management
MBA in Project Management
MBA in Financial Management
MBA in Sales and Marketing
MBA in HR and Organisational Psychology
MBA in International Business
MBA in Information Technology
MBA in Engineering Management
MBA in Data Analytics
MBA in Business Leadership
MBA in International Business
DBA – Doctorate in Business Administration
BA (Hons) in Business with Analytics
BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance
BA (Hons) in Media, Culture and Communication
BA (Hons) in Sports Business
BSc in Business Management
BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology with Human Resource Management
Admission deadline
Admission for Westford’s undergraduate programmes for 2024 intake are now open.
Acceptance is subject to availability of seats.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Westford offers exceptional UK-quality education at affordable prices. Over and above their fees, students can avail various scholarships and discounts such as –
Scholarships based on academic performances
AccelerateHer Scholarship offered to all female students
Early-bird discounts
Additionally, Westford’s flexible fee structure makes quality education fordable and accessible.
Contact details
Website: www.mywestford.com
Number: +971 552272114
Email: info@westford.org.uk
MURDOCH UNIVERSITY
Fields of specialisation
Murdoch University Dubai offers an alternative perspective to the traditional notion of "price equals quality" offering an affordable Australian degree without compromising on the excellence of education.
New courses for 2023-24
Choose from diverse programs like Artificial Intelligence launching in September 2023, Web Communication, MBA, and MEd to enrich your academic journeys.
USPs
Murdoch University Dubai is one of the first Universities in the UAE to offer double majors for all Undergraduate programmes. Learn more about the tuition fees by visiting Murdoch University Dubai Course Fees.
Scholarships
Get up to 50 per cent Academic Merit scholarships for Foundation and Diploma programmes and up to 40 per cent Academic Merit scholarships for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.
Admission deadline
Secure your place for the September Intake. Classes start on September 4, and the last day to enrol is on September 15.
Contact
For further details, contact info@murdochuniversitydubai.com or call +971 4 574 9800