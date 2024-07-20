Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has reinforced its commitment to nurturing students’ educational journeys by offering a new edition of its Summer Program.

The program is designed to upskill, prepare, and empower Emirati students to explore their passion through unique opportunities to study at 14 leading universities in 12 countries across four continents.

A total of 181 top-performing Emirati students in grades 10 and 11 across public, private, and charter schools in Abu Dhabi have been selected from ADEK enrichment programs including the Rize UPCG, Rize Honors, and Sports programs.

Selected students will be able to explore pathways at top educational institutions in the USA, India, China, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand and study from a variety of new majors across Creative Industries and Design, Culinary Arts, Education and Culture, Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Wildlife Conservation, and more.

Unique opportunity

This unique academic opportunity is aligned with the ongoing objectives to upskill aspiring and talented students, help them develop a global mindset, expand their knowledge, engage with different cultures, and empower their academic, and personal growth internationally. Students participating in this program have a higher chance of applying and being accepted into the Abu Dhabi Scholarships program.

The expanded list of universities includes four of the world’s top universities, including Harvard University; Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley; and National University of Singapore (NUS).

Expansion programme

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, said: “Following a successful program last year, this expansion — in terms of the number of students, countries, universities involved, and the number of programs available — underlines our commitment to nurturing even more talented and aspiring students and empowering them to expand their knowledge beyond classroom boundaries.”

“ADEK Summer Program students are encouraged to pursue postsecondary studies internationally at top-tier and recognised universities and discover their passion. This will also equip them with the required future skills across critical growth sectors in the emirate and globally,” added Al Mheiri.

