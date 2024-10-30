Dubai: Dubai-based Digital School on Wednesday announced the Lebanon Education Continuity Project (2024-2025), expected to initially benefit 40,000 students whose learning has been interrupted by the current crisis.

The Project aims to offer children in displacement centres in Lebanon the opportunity to receive their education via digital channels that utilise smart solutions to access content without the need for an internet connection.

In line with the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Lebanese people, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the launch of dedicated programmes ensuring continuity of education in Lebanon via the Digital School.

Digital School is operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Using integrated digital platforms, the project will provide educational programmes for students and essential tools and training for teachers. The Digital School is collaborating with various partners and relevant authorities to support children whose education has been disrupted by a lack of resources and adequate infrastructure.

Navigating challenges

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said: “The Lebanon Education Continuity Project reflects the directives of President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support and aid the Lebanese people, enabling them to navigate the current challenges particularly in the education sector, where a large number of children are at risk of falling behind due to their inability to attend school in this academic year.”