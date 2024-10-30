If you own an iPhone, there’s no doubt that the best wearable to go with it is the Apple Watch. But which Apple Watch is right for you? That may be trickier to answer.

It all boils down to what you’re looking for in a smartwatch. Are fitness tracking metrics important to you? Or do you need a hands-free way to stay apprised of all the notifications from your iPhone? Perhaps you’re looking for a gift for elderly parents – a watch that can be relied on, for emergency alerts.

No matter what your priority, Apple’s smartwatch line-up will deliver. From premium to budget-friendly options, there’s plenty of choice. We break down the best Apple Watches, highlighting their distinct characteristics and singling out what each one does slightly better than the others on this list.

1. Best Overall: Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Large, bright screen

Week-long battery life

Includes dual-band GPS

Useful action button

Cons

Too big for some wrists

No offline mapping capabilities

If you don’t want to settle for anything but the best, the Apple Watch Ultra is the right watch for you. It’s a beast of a smartwatch – you can tell by its eye-catching 49mm case, which is constructed with durable titanium, and has a display screen that’s twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. With an enormous amount of screen real estate, it’s easy to catch up on notifications, follow map routes, and track your workouts. Apple has also reserved some key features for the Ultra that you won’t find elsewhere – dual-frequency GPS (global positioning system) for more accurate tracking, extra mics for improved voice calls, and a customisable Action button. The latter works as a shortcut for launching certain tools or functions with just the press of a button. Some reviewers use it to activate their favourite workout, while others use it as a flashlight, for instance. This is the watch to get if you’re a sporty, adventurous person – the Watch Ultra has a water resistance of up to 100m (up to 40m for diving). Its many fitness tracking features, like multi-sport modes, specialised running metrics, and custom workouts, are perfect for endurance athletes or people who regularly exercise. It can also track your sleep, blood oxygen levels, heart-rate variability, overnight skin temperature and more. Do note, however, that it only comes in one size, so it may look comically large on smaller wrists. Overall, it’s a big, tough Apple Watch that can double as an everyday wearable and a trusty companion for even the most challenging adventures.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

2. Best for Daily Use: Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 9 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Bright screen

Effective double-tap gesture

Fast, smooth performance

Great health and safety features

Cons

Battery life could be better

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the practical watch you can wear every day – it’s the one that will reliably monitor your health and wellness, pay your bill at the supermarket, and double as a Camera Remote for your iPhone. The health and safety features on this device are especially worth noting. It’s faster and more accurate than its predecessor, and can track your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels. It also has breathing and mindfulness features for people who are always in a rush. Reviewers love the Watch Series 9’s new double-tap gesture, which allows them to operate it with one hand (you just have to raise your wrist and double-tap your thumb and forefinger together). The watch’s peak brightness of 2,000 nits, also makes it one of the brightest Apple Watches available – perfect for sunny days in the UAE. Another notable feature is its always-on display, which surprisingly doesn’t drain its battery as much as you’d expect. However, although the Watch Series 9’s battery can last all day (up to 18 hours), reviewers wish they didn’t have to recharge it so frequently. Still, it’s a feature-packed wearable that checks nearly all the boxes, for users looking for a capable everyday smartwatch.



3. Best Mid-Range: Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 8 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Comfortable design

New skin temperature reader

Crash detection and other safety features

Capable watchOS 9 workout interface

Cons

Battery life is mediocre

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great middle-of-the-road option for people who don’t want to splurge, but still want above-average features. The watch’s new temperature sensor is the star here, along with improved gyroscope and accelerometer motion sensors that allow it to detect car crashes and make SOS calls in an emergency. The new skin temperature sensor in the Watch Series 8 informs its sleep tracking and cycle tracking (for women) functions for more accurate metrics. Down the line, Apple may even use skin temperature to track stress or detect fever. For the first time, the Series 8 also debuted low power mode, which disables power-draining features to conserve battery life. This is useful, since the Watch Series 8’s battery life is only rated for 18 hours. There’s also a new Medications app that alerts you to take your medications at the same time each day, and the same redesigned compass app you’ll find on the Apple Watch Ultra, which allows you to save points of interest along the way. All these features are valuable additions to the Watch Series 8’s existing suite of utilities, which include health and fitness tracking, an always-on display, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.



4. Best Value: Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch SE Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Lightweight design

Same chipset as Apple Watch Series 8

Supports Crash Detection and other safety features

Cellular connectivity

Improved battery life

Cons

No always-on display

Lacks sensors for ECG, SpO2, and body temperature

The most budget-friendly Watch in Apple’s line-up, the Watch SE has an older design, paired with the Watch Series 8’s chipset. Although you won’t find all of the Series 8’s features under its hood – it doesn’t have an always-on display or sensors for blood oxygen (SpO2), ECG, and body temperature readings – it still stands out for its advanced health-tracking tools and safety features. This second-gen Apple Watch SE features a 40mm dial and comes with GPS and cellular connectivity. Lightweight, in a stylish Starlight colour, it uses the watchOS 9 operating system, and boasts a number of new features – a redesigned compass app, international roaming, a medications app and new workout metrics, to name a few. Reviewers say its improved battery life is noticeable – the Watch SE can run up to 18 hours before it needs to be recharged. Like the Series 8 and Ultra, this watch supports Crash Detection, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS safety features. Since it also works with Apple’s Family Setup feature – which lets you manage an Apple Watch for a family member who doesn’t have an iPhone – it’s ideal for an elderly parent or a child. Highly capable, and affordably priced, the Watch SE is also the perfect introduction to Apple wearables for first-time smartwatch users and budget-conscious buyers.



5. Best Budget: Apple Watch SE (GPS)

Apple Watch SE Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Lightweight design

Same chipset as Apple Watch Series 8

Supports Crash Detection and other safety features

Improved battery life

Cons

No cellular connectivity or always-on display

Limited sensors

The only difference between this Apple Watch SE, and the one above it in our list, is that it doesn’t feature cellular connectivity. It’s why you’re able to shave off Dh100 from its price tag, and enjoy all the rest of the advanced features it has to offer: a robust suite of safety features, auto-detection for certain types of workouts, up to 18 hours of battery life, and excellent performance overall. Reviewers say the 1,000-nit Retina OLED display of the Watch SE is bright and responsive; it’s easy to see in the glare of the sun. They also love the feel of the custom high-performance fluoroelastomer used in making the Storm Blue Sport Band of this Watch; it’s durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. Since the Watch SE is water-resistant for up to 50m, it’s suitable to wear to the beach, to the pool, or when you’re swimming or snorkelling. So, if you’re looking for a pocket-friendly watch for daily use, the Watch SE GPS is the one to get.

