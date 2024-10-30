Hour of Code

Additionally, ATRC is conducting a gamified coding activity called Hour of Code in 10 public and private schools across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This program utilises the popular video game Minecraft to teach over 1,000 students in grades 6 to 12 Python coding skills.

The initiative also includes training for more than 15 UAE teachers in innovative teaching methodologies, aligning with the latest global educational trends. These projects aim to introduce students to STEM subjects in an engaging and interactive manner, offering hands-on activities and advanced educational resources.

International Day of Coding

In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, proposed to UNESCO the establishment of October 29 as the International Day of Coding, which was successfully approved. This date was previously associated with the UAE Codes campaign, organised by the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Global hub

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC, stated: “The celebration of the International Day of Coding aligns seamlessly with our aspirations to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and digital transformation. These initiatives reflect ATRC’s commitment to empowering educators and the next generation with essential coding skills.