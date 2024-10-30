Abu Dhabi: The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) has announced the launch of two initiatives aimed at enhancing programming skills in select Abu Dhabi schools, coinciding with the inaugural International Day of Coding. In its effort to achieve sustainable improvements in the educational landscape, ATRC is implementing a series of continuous training programs for teachers. These initiatives provide schools in Abu Dhabi with the latest tools and innovative activities to enrich students’ educational experiences.
ImagiCharm
One notable resource is ImagiCharm, a wearable device designed to introduce coding and creativity to young users. ATRC has equipped 22 schools with ImagiCharm, training 40 teachers and targeting 1,000 students to learn Python during the 2024-25 academic year, with the potential to expand this reach to 3,000 students.
Hour of Code
Additionally, ATRC is conducting a gamified coding activity called Hour of Code in 10 public and private schools across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This program utilises the popular video game Minecraft to teach over 1,000 students in grades 6 to 12 Python coding skills.
The initiative also includes training for more than 15 UAE teachers in innovative teaching methodologies, aligning with the latest global educational trends. These projects aim to introduce students to STEM subjects in an engaging and interactive manner, offering hands-on activities and advanced educational resources.
International Day of Coding
In 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, proposed to UNESCO the establishment of October 29 as the International Day of Coding, which was successfully approved. This date was previously associated with the UAE Codes campaign, organised by the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.
Global hub
Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of ATRC, stated: “The celebration of the International Day of Coding aligns seamlessly with our aspirations to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and digital transformation. These initiatives reflect ATRC’s commitment to empowering educators and the next generation with essential coding skills.
"They also embody our belief in a future workforce that will drive the UAE’s digital economy, exemplifying our leadership’s vision for achieving the highest educational standards, which are crucial for fostering a strong and competitive knowledge-based economy.”